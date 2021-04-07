Plano Balloon Festival Recognized in Texas Awards Ceremony

PLANO, Texas, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Plano Balloon Festival Inc. was recognized for 13 awards during the virtual 2020 Kaliff Marketing Awards ceremony that aired live from the City of McAllen and was livestreamed throughout Texas. The entries submitted were for events held between June 1, 2019, and May 31, 2020, and the competition includes more than 40 categories.

"2020 brought about many challenges to all of us across the state and across the country. While the pandemic kept us apart, it did not keep us from finding new ways to come together, reconnect, reimagine, and recreate. We were able to bring our communities together in celebration, as we do through our events through TFEA," stated Joe Vera, Chairman of Texas Festivals & Events Association.

The 2020 Virtual Kaliff Marketing Awards Ceremony announced the following for the 2019 InTouch Credit Union Plano Balloon Festival in the category of events with a budget over $750K:

Gold 1st Place Best Digital/Social Ad Series Gold 1st Place Best Promotional Brochure Gold 1st Place Best Miscellaneous Printed Materials Gold 1st Place Best Promotional Poster Gold 1st Place Best Hat Gold 1st Place Best Give-Away Item Gold 1st Place Best Single Magazine Display Ad Silver 2nd Place Best Event Video Promotion Silver 2nd Place Best Social Media Site Silver 2nd Place Best Pin or Button

"Even though we were in the midst of the pandemic when we participated virtually with the 2020 conference, our marketing entries were from the 2019 events. The artwork, social media, and branded merchandise are integral components to the success of the festival and races. Stables Creative Group, The League Lady, and DFW Runs receive the credit for producing the award-winning marketing materials and digital sites for the Plano Balloon Festival." - Jo Via, Executive Director, Plano Balloon Festival, Inc.

The Plano Balloon Festival Races received the following awards in the category of events with a budget between $75K - $250K:

Gold 1st Place Best Social Media Site Gold 1st Place Best Give-Away Item Silver 2nd Place Best Event Video Promotion

"While 2020 was a year which saw many events postponed, the Texas Festivals & Events Association Annual Kaliff Marketing Awards received 395 entries for the competition. Congratulations to Plano Balloon Festival for receiving more than a dozen awards," states Kay Wolf, Executive Director of TFEA.

The TFEA Kaliff Marketing Awards recognizes the best of the best amongst the various Texas festivals and events. TFEA is a professional trade association for festival and event planners, volunteers, and suppliers across Texas. It is an official affiliate of the International Festivals & Events Association, the premier professional association supporting festivals and event leaders worldwide.

About Plano Balloon Festival, Inc.

The Plano Balloon Festival, Inc. is a non-profit 501c3 organized in 1987 for the purpose of staging a premier community-based and family-oriented hot air balloon event, offering other local non-profits volunteer opportunities within the Festival operations. The Plano Balloon Festival, Inc. makes a direct impact on the Collin County community by dispersing funds to participating non-profit agencies and has donated more than $3 million since inception.

