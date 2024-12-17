Plano, Texas Criminal Defense Firm Promotes Michael Hawk to Managing Attorney

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Crowder Law Firm, P.C. is thrilled to announce that Senior Associate Attorney Michael Hawk has been promoted to Managing Attorney of the firm's Federal Division. Attorney Hawk has decades of experience representing clients in federal trials. With his invaluable knowledge and legal prowess, he is a key member of the team, and he provides invaluable services for the firm's clients.

Attorney Michael Hawk

Attorney Michael Hawk is a commanding presence in the courtroom. As a seasoned trial lawyer, he represents clients in state and federal courts. He handles both misdemeanors and felonies, and his experience includes cases involving sex crimes, assault, white-collar crimes, and murder. Throughout his nearly 30-year career, Mr. Hawk has earned a reputation as one of the most prominent criminal defense attorneys in the state of Texas.

About the Crowder Law Firm P.C.

The Crowder Law Firm was founded over 20 years ago by Attorney Darlina Crowder. Since then, the firm has obtained hundreds of acquittals and non-guilty verdicts for defendants throughout North Texas. The firm's attorneys represent clients facing a wide range of criminal charges, and no case is too big or too small. Attorney Crowder and her team of reputable lawyers skillfully handle cases involving crimes against children, drug trafficking, DWI, sex crimes, and white-collar offenses, among many others.

If you are interested in the legal services provided by The Crowder Law Firm, P.C., visit https://www.crowdercriminalfirm.com/. To schedule a free consultation call 469-923-8060.

SOURCE Crowder Law Firm, P.C.