Planoly announces acquisition of Snipfeed product, empowering creators to build businesses on social media

Building the Ultimate Creator Suite

This acquisition unites Planoly's robust social media management tools with Snipfeed's storefront functionality, allowing creators to integrate their planning and publishing workflows with their monetization strategy. Ultimately, this partnership aims to save creators valuable time and unlock new revenue streams.

"Social commerce is the future, and this acquisition empowers creators to build thriving businesses directly on the platforms where they connect with their audiences," says Katelyn MacKay, CEO of Planoly. "With Snipfeed by our side, we'll be able to accelerate our product roadmap and take creator success to a whole new level."

By bringing the Snipfeed product and Planoly together, users of both platforms will gain access to new functionality with deeper integrations coming soon. Planoly believes that social commerce and content planning should operate in collaboration and are infinitely more powerful when combined.

"We're beyond excited about the acquisition. It's our chance to build the ultimate creator suite—a one-stop shop where creators can plan their content and monetize it, all from one dashboard," says Rédouane Ramdani, Co-Founder of Snipfeed. "We've always been driven by bundling the most value into what we offer our creators. And now, with Planoly, we're delivering on that promise like never before."

Looking Ahead: The Future of Social Commerce

Creators are breaking barriers, eschewing the 9-5 standard, turning passion projects into 6+ figure businesses, and re-writing the definition of work. With this comes the expectation and the pressure to do everything, to be the CEO, the back office, the social media manager, and more. By equipping creators with the tools to seamlessly manage their business online and harness the power of social media, we hope to bolster this burgeoning economy and empower creators to change the world.

About Planoly

Planoly is the first social media management tool built for creators, by creators. Planoly is trusted by over eight million to take care of inspiration, organization, and consistency so creators can focus on all the other things that made them want to be creators in the first place.

About Snipfeed

Snipfeed is a creator monetization tool that allows social media influencers to build storefronts directly on their profiles. Snipfeed provides creators with the tools they need to sell products and services, manage customer relationships, and track sales performance.

SOURCE Planoly