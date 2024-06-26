Planoly's industry-first Amazon Posts integration makes social selling on Amazon easier than ever for brands

Planoly's Amazon integration allows brands and creators enrolled in the Amazon Brand Registry to auto-post content directly to Amazon Posts in the same place they plan and schedule content for all other social channels (Instagram, TikTok, X, Facebook, YouTube, Pinterest, and LinkedIn). This integration unlocks a world of possibilities for reaching new audiences and boosting sales across a creator's entire social media presence.

"Social commerce is the future, and our Amazon Posts integration empowers brands to build thriving businesses directly on the platforms where they connect with their customers," says Katelyn MacKay, CEO of Planoly. "This collaboration not only simplifies social selling on Amazon but also empowers businesses and creators to expand their reach, engage with their audience, and drive sales seamlessly, helping them thrive in the ever-evolving social landscape."

Planoly unlocks the hidden potential of Amazon Posts in just a few clicks within its user-friendly platform. Frequent posting on Amazon (10 or more times a month) is a proven strategy for success - brands consistently leveraging Amazon Posts see an average 154% increase in follower growth compared to those who don't. Planoly streamlines this process by incorporating Amazon Posts into brands' existing social media workflow to allow for easy content planning, scheduling, and repurposing.

"I am thrilled about the addition of Amazon Posts on Planoly. Our small business must efficiently manage all platforms in one place, and organic promotional opportunities are crucial in our marketing strategy," says Gabriela Rodriguez from Venture Heat. "With Planoly, we can integrate Amazon Posts into our strategy. The intuitive interface made scheduling and publishing content a breeze, saving us valuable time that we can now redirect toward other aspects of our marketing efforts."

Planoly empowers creators to leverage Amazon Posts for easy social commerce integration:

Effortlessly manage everything in one place: Plan, schedule, and auto-publish content across all channels (Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn, X, Facebook, YouTube, and Pinterest), now including Amazon Posts , from one single, unified view.

Plan, schedule, and auto-publish content across all channels (Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn, X, Facebook, YouTube, and Pinterest), , from one single, unified view. Seamlessly repurpose content: Reshare existing social media content effortlessly to a registered brand's Amazon Posts feed, saving time and maximizing reach.

Reshare existing social media content effortlessly to a registered brand's Amazon Posts feed, saving time and maximizing reach. Link products, schedule, and automate: Link relevant products to Amazon Posts, schedule them for optimal impact, and auto-publish directly within Planoly. Leverage Planoly to create a line-up of shoppable Posts, where customers can browse, engage, click through, and purchase.

Link relevant products to Amazon Posts, schedule them for optimal impact, and auto-publish directly within Planoly. Leverage Planoly to create a line-up of shoppable Posts, where customers can browse, engage, click through, and purchase. Amplify brand reach and engagement: Consistent posting is key to maximizing brand reach and engagement. Planoly makes it easy, with creators who post weekly experiencing a massive 6x average following growth in just 3 months ( 2023 Planoly data ). Posting to Amazon is another avenue for discovery, whether aiming for the Discovery Tab or coveted shoppable post placements. Planoly equips creators and sellers with the tools to plan their content and boost engagement thoughtfully.

This announcement follows Planoly's recent acquisition of the Snipfeed product, further solidifying their commitment to providing creators with the tools and resources they need to thrive online and create sustainable businesses.

Sign up for a free trial of Planoly to link your Amazon brand registry account today and fully integrate Amazon Posts into your social strategy.

About Planoly

Planoly is the leading social media management tool designed specifically for creators. Trusted by over eight million users, Planoly empowers creators to streamline their workflow, find inspiration, and maintain consistency across all their social media channels. Planoly allows creators to focus on what they do best – creating – while Planoly takes care of the rest.

SOURCE Planoly