Planon acquires Axonize, an IoT platform provider, and introduces its Hyper-Connected Building offering

NIJMEGEN, Netherlands, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axonize is the Israel-based developer of a market leading cloud-based IoT Platform. With the acquisition of Axonize, Planon is taking a step further in realizing its ambition of enabling connected buildings at scale. Additionally, the acquisition will help to further strengthen its market leading position in smart building systems.

Axonize’s innovative IoT solution enables simple and fast connectivity by enabling no-code connection capabilities. This allows for high volumes of devices to be connected quickly, providing the scalability required for customers to deploy their IoT use-cases effectively and with increased speed.

Axonize's fully integrated Internet of Things (IoT) Platform will play a critical role in Planon's 360-degree building digitization strategy which includes: asset monitoring, analyzing end-user needs, establishing occupational patterns, and enhancing the ecological footprint of assets and buildings. Axonize complements Planon's 'Open Platform' approach by providing out-of-the-box connections with smart devices and data sources across a plethora of vendors. Moreover, the acquisition supports the strategic partnership with Schneider Electric, and our joint ambitions for the future.

The combined services from Planon and Axonize will effectively enable 'in-building connectivity,' with the option to connect to all installed devices and various data sources. This approach will simplify the IoT infrastructure, while significantly reducing cost-of-ownership. With this acquisition, Planon will complete its suite of data services to include high-velocity IoT databases, together with associated data analytics.

Pierre Guelen, CEO of Planon Software states: "The digitization trend around buildings and facility services will be accelerating over the years to come. Availability and secure access to reliable behavioral data is a key prerequisite for our customers in their digitization, automation and sustainability initiatives. With this acquisition, Planon has completed its software capabilities to fully serve customers in their digitization endeavors at the building portfolio level. Planon serves on all aspects of their business, providing sustainable, healthy, user-centric, efficient workplaces and buildings."

Janiv Ratson, CEO of Axonize states: "We look forward to this next step in our journey, and we strongly believe that Planon will provide a great home for our employees, customers and technology. With Planon's acquisition of Axonize, we expect the growth towards digital transformation in smart enterprises to be exponential. It will provide consumers with safer, less costly, more productive, and significantly optimized businesses. By collaborating and combining our infrastructure and resources, we will precipitate our joint expertise to make any building, entity, or infrastructure smart and more efficient with unmatched speed, simplicity, and scalability. I'm confident that together, we can successfully grow the entire notion of smart buildings, as well as smart businesses across the globe."

Axonize was founded in 2016 in Tel Aviv, Israel. Planon plans to keep all of Axonize's employees and offices on board, and expects to have fully integrated the Axonize IoT solutions into the Planon Universe by the end of 2021.

