Planon Launches Implementation Certification Program for North American Partners

BOSTON, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Planon, the leading, global provider of integrated software solutions to enhance real estate and facility management processes, announced today that it has launched its implementation certification program for North American partners. The technology-driven real estate and facilities management consulting firm, ROI Consulting Solutions, has become the first North American partner to successfully complete the program with five consultants achieving full certification for Planon's Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS).

"What started off as a request from clients we brought to Planon around a decade ago for more involvement in their implementations has morphed into a significant expansion of the service offerings we can provide," said Bill Jordon, Chief Operating Officer of ROI Consulting Solutions. "We are excited to be able to add Planon's IWMS offering to our list of technology tools we can implement to support our clients. The demanding Planon certification program has given our exceptional team of consultants the expertise required to enrich our IWMS implementations and achieve excellent customer value."

Planon's implementation certification program consists of a rigorous slate of e-Learning courses, classroom training, and a certification examination that requires end-to-end configuration of a Planon solution using its wide array of configuration tools.

"We are thrilled with the work ROI Consulting Solutions has done to achieve Planon implementation certification," said Fred Guelen, President of North American Operations. "They are our first certified North America partner, and certainly set the precedence of the high standard of IWMS expertise and consultancy experience that Planon welcomes to better serve our growing community of Planon users."

About ROI Consulting Solutions, Inc.

ROI Consulting Solutions, Inc is a leading technology-driven facilities management consulting firm founded in 2004 committed to providing personalized services that meet the unique business objectives of its clients. With the ability to analyze and fully comprehend any client's requirements, ROI is capable of aligning technology with people, real estate, facilities, workplaces, and information systems. ROI Consulting Solutions helps clients make the necessary decisions to achieve clear, quantifiable returns on investment.

About Planon

With 35+ years of experience, Planon is the leading global provider of innovative software that supports corporate real estate and facility managers in optimizing the performance of their workplace by simplifying business processes and reducing costs. Learn more at: planonsoftware.com.

SOURCE Planon

Related Links

https://planonsoftware.com/us/

