PlanRock Launches Two New Alternative ETFs

News provided by

PlanRock Investment Management LLC

21 Dec, 2023, 10:00 ET

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PlanRock Investments announced the launch of their two new alternative ETFs, the PlanRock Alternative Growth ETF (PRAE), and the PlanRock Market Neutral Income ETF (PRMN). Both ETFs began trading on the NYSE Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

"We are incredibly excited to announce these strategies," said Stephen Hammers, Founder, CEO and CIO, PlanRock Investment Management. "Our mission is to advance and preserve investor capital by providing investment strategies that may complement stocks or bonds and are designed to provide value during bull or bear markets."

The PlanRock ETFs are offered as a potential replacement or complement to traditional stock or bond portfolios.

The PlanRock Alternative Growth ETF seeks growth by rotating between various segments of the global equity markets and avoiding areas of the equity market that are struggling. The Fund seeks low correlation to the broad global equity markets due to its equity rotation and ability to move between long and short positions while striving for positive returns during bull and bear markets.

The PlanRock Market Neutral Income ETF seeks income and capital appreciation by investing in high dividend global equities for income and neutralizing market risk exposure through a series of equity index futures. Hedging strategies are also utilized to target volatility and potentially achieve added returns over time. The strategy is designed to have a low to negative correlation to the bond market with similar volatility.

About PlanRock
PlanRock Investment Management, LLC is a registered investment advisor headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Established in 2020, by Stephen Hammers, CEO & CIO, as well as other portfolio managers of the previous Compass EMP/Victory Funds and Victory Shares team. The firm also provides outsourced due diligence, investment model portfolios and CIO services. for financial advisors. The new ETFs are the latest products offered with the objective to offer premier high alpha producing funds that can be utilized as a potential replacement or complement to a diversified portfolio during bull or bear markets.

PlanRock Investment Management, LLC is a registered investment advisor. Registration as an investment advisor does not imply a certain level of skill or training. Before investing in a PlanRock ETF, you should carefully consider the fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. This and other information are in the prospectus and summary prospectus, a copy of which may be obtained by visiting the fund's website at www.PlanRockFunds.com, or by calling 800-677-6025. Please read the fund's prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Important Risk Information: Investing involves risk, including loss of principal. There is no guarantee that any investment strategy will achieve its objectives, generate profits or avoid losses. Short sales involve unlimited loss potential since the market price of securities sold short may continuously increase. Investments in derivatives are subject to market risks that may cause their prices to fluctuate over time and may increase the volatility of the Fund. The Fund is an actively managed ETF. The Funds' shares are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. PlanRock ETFs are distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC. There is no affiliation between Northern Lights Distributors, LLC and PlanRock Investments.

SOURCE PlanRock Investment Management LLC

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.