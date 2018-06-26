Plans Filed To Transform Historic Building Into Innovative Multi-Product Fitness Club In Heart Of The Van Ness Corridor

The integrated fitness center, located at 799 Van Ness Avenue in the heart of the Van Ness Corridor along US Hwy 101, will also incorporate an incidental hospitality concept into the multi-use building. The project will be contained within the existing building envelope and designed to preserve the character-defining, architecturally outstanding features and scale of the district.

It will also comply with the objectives and policies of the Van Ness Special Use District: Van Ness Avenue maintains a "central place" location and identity.

The proposed health and wellness gym excites the already extraordinary corner streetscape and also brings a neighborhood-serving use to the community. Specific details and timeline will be released at a later date.

