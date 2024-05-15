PLANS FOR A NEW MARINA AND ENTERTAINMENT COMPLEX ARE UNDERWAY ON THE DELAWARE RIVER IN NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA

One River Marina will be the City's first new marina development project in decades, creating an exciting and accessible waterfront destination on the Delaware River.

PHILADELPHIA, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Rodan Enterprises LLC, along with its founders Dana and Ron Russikoff (former owners of the SureShade® retractable sunshade product line for boats), is excited to announce that its latest venture – One River Development LLC – has recently acquired a 6-acre waterfront parcel on the Delaware River in Northeast Philadelphia with the intent to develop a full-service marina and entertainment complex – One River Marina. Upon completion of the project, One River Marina will feature 200+ boat slips, shore power, fuel, dry rack storage, swimming pool, several different restaurant concepts, parking and a home for the historic Quaker City Yacht Club.

Situated on the Delaware River just north of the Tacony-Palmyra Bridge in NE Philadelphia, One River Marina's central location to existing waterfront destinations like Penn's Landing to the south, and Bristol Wharf to the north make it an ideal location to revitalize boating on the Delaware River, attracting both land-based residents and traveling waterborne tourists. Additionally, One River Marina will serve as a gateway to the historical Tacony and Mayfair neighborhoods – unlocking a wave of local economic development opportunity that goes beyond the water's edge.

"This is a project years in the making and a bold new chapter in the ongoing activation and transformation of our beautiful Delaware River waterfront," says Dana Russikoff. "It has personal meaning to us as Ron grew up on the Delaware as a member of QCYC, we had our wedding reception in the Hall and we launched the first SureShade® from the Point. But more importantly, this project checks every box for what is surely becoming a new age of 'nautical tourism' for the Delaware River – recreation, access and infrastructure development – for local residents and especially for boaters. Not only will One River Marina be an amenity the entire community can enjoy, but also a world-class destination for boaters looking for new experiences outside the Jersey Shore and the Chesapeake."

One River Development is currently in the process of raising public funds and private capital for the One River Marina project, which is located in a qualified federal opportunity zone (QOZ) making it an attractive asset class for investment. The development of One River Marina will be carried out in several phases, with the first phase comprising the construction of a new bulkhead, docks, slips, fuel and boat storage. Completion of this phase is expected by Spring 2026 – just in time for the celebration of America's 250th Anniversary in the birthplace of our Nation, Philadelphia.

Conceptual renderings and additional project details will be made available in the coming months. For further information, please contact Dana Russikoff at [email protected].

CONTACT INFORMATION:

ONE RIVER DEVELOPMENT LLC, c/o RODAN ENTERPRISES, LLC

DANA RUSSIKOFF

[email protected]

SOURCE Rodan Enterprises LLC