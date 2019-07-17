Plans Revealed for First U-Haul-Owned Facility in Clifton Park

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® will soon be showcasing a new retail and self-storage facility in Clifton Park thanks to the recent 9.8-acre land acquisition at 7 Synergy Park Drive.

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Clifton Park is scheduled for completion by fall 2020. It will offer more than 800 indoor, climate-controlled self-storage rooms with high-end security features at affordable price points as part of the three-story, 100,000-square-foot facility.

This will be the first U-Haul-owned and -operated facility in Clifton Park.

"The property is located directly off the Adirondack Northway," said Ben Naaktgeboren, U-Haul Company of Eastern New York president. "It will be convenient for do-it-yourself customers who are planning a long-distance move, or just relocating within the Clifton Park community."

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Clifton Park will offer truck and trailer sharing; towing equipment and professional hitch installation; a retail showroom with moving supplies; U-Box® portable storage containers; propane; U-Haul Remote 24/7® access for self-storage customers; the Take A Box, Leave A Box program; and more.

Nearby U-Haul stores and neighborhood dealers are available to assist while the Clifton Park facility is under construction. U-Haul Moving & Storage of Cohoes is open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Saturday; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

"Clifton Park is an attractive, central upstate New York destination," Naaktgeboren added. "This community offers residents a growing business environment and bustling neighborhoods. U-Haul will be part of the longevity of this town going forward. We're excited to invest in Clifton Park."

Naaktgeboren expects to hire a staff of 10 Team Members when the facility is completed. U-Haul will look to hire locally to promote job growth within Clifton Park. U-Haul encourages local contractors to bid on construction work.

U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 is revolutionizing the moving industry through its more convenient, more secure way to pick up and return a truck. Since 2017, U-Haul Live Verify℠ technology has allowed customers to conduct transactions entirely on their smartphones at any hour – day or night. There are no membership fees. Create an online account at uhaul.com to start skipping the lines and stop worrying about store hours.

For self-movers who aim to keep their costs low but need extra hands to help with their move, MovingHelp.com has been successfully pairing customers with reliable Moving Help® Service Providers for more than a decade. The online marketplace lets customers shop and compare local moving companies that provide labor services including: loading and unloading, packing and unpacking, cleaning, and U-Box pick up/delivery. More than 1.5 million unedited customer reviews, transparent pricing and payment release subject to customer approval have led to 93 percent of Moving Help users rating their experience four stars or higher.

