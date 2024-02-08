PlanScout and Tucker Financial Group Forge Strategic Enterprise Partnership

SEATTLE, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PlanScout, a frontrunner in financial planning with its flagship SIPS planning software and outsourced financial planning services, and Tucker Financial Group, a field marketing organization and a Registered Investment Advisory firm offering modern marketing services & high level sales training events while helping advisors build businesses, proudly unveil their collaborative enterprise partnership. Geared towards supporting independent financial advisors, this alliance aims to streamline the delivery of comprehensive financial plans to clients.

This collaboration brings together PlanScout's cutting-edge cash flow financial planning technology, SIPS, and Tucker Financial Group's robust marketing support to help independent financial advisors grow. The integration facilitates access to tools that empower advisors in delivering exceptional financial plans, ultimately assisting clients achieve their financial goals.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Tucker Financial Group to usher in a new era of innovation and service for the independent advisors that Tucker Financial Group serves." says Raygar Khailany, PlanScout CEO and Co-Founder. "This partnership underscores our unwavering commitment to empowering advisors, whether through our revolutionary do-it-yourself financial planning tool, SIPS, our fully outsourced financial planning service, PlanScout, or a dynamic combination of both." says Raygar.

Jason Lechuga, Chief Operating Officer of Tucker Financial Group, sees the collaboration as a strategic move. "Teaming up with PlanScout is a strategic move that aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing access to top-notch tools and capabilities that help financial advisors serve their clients. By combining our expertise with PlanScout's advanced tools, we can help financial advisors deliver a holistic financial planning experience that sets a new standard in the industry."

About PlanScout:

PlanScout delivers financial planning services to licensed financial advisors through a self-service fintech financial planning tool www.sipsplanning.com and outsourced financial planning services www.planscout.com.

About Tucker Financial Group:

Tucker Financial Group www.tuckeradvisors.com is a field marketing organization and a Registered Investment Advisory firm offering modern marketing services & high level sales training events while helping advisors build businesses.

