PlanSource Named as a Top 100 Company for Sixth Consecutive Year

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Orlando Sentinel has recognized PlanSource, a leading provider of cloud-based benefits administration and HR technology, as a Top 100 Company for the sixth consecutive year. The Top 100 Companies program was created by the Orlando Sentinel, in partnership with Best Companies Group, to recognize and honor the best places of employment in central Florida, benefiting the area's economy, workforce and businesses.

"It's an honor once again to be given this recognition, and I'm proud of all we have done to make PlanSource one of the top companies in Florida," said Jagdish Chugani, Vice President of Human Resources at PlanSource. "Our employees are essential to our customers' and partners' continued success, and we take great pride in cultivating an environment and culture for employees to thrive."

Organizations from across Central Florida entered the two-part survey to determine the Orlando Sentinel's Top 100 Companies. The first part of the survey assessed each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. The second part measured the employee experience through a questionnaire. The combined scores determined the top organizations and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration, survey and analysis process and determined the final rankings.

Earlier this year, PlanSource was recognized as one of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces for 2018, the publication's annual ranking in the fast-growing private company sector. PlanSource offers a variety of family-friendly benefits, and a particularly generous paid time-off program. New employees receive three weeks of vacation in their first year of employment, which increases to four weeks in their second year. The company also hosts family gatherings and teambuilding events, wellness challenges and company-sponsored community 5k run/walks, and frequent social responsibility events. PlanSource makes a point of helping employees pursue internal career growth and provides opportunities for them to cultivate their careers.

More information about working at PlanSource and a list of open positions can be found on www.plansource.com/careers.

PlanSource is a technology company driven to create a better benefits and HR experience for employers and their employees. Nearly 3.5 million consumers receive their benefits through the PlanSource platform, which provides flexible and intuitive software and services for benefits administration and human capital management. By combining industry-leading software and a full suite of professional services, PlanSource provides companies of all sizes with a complete solution for benefits shopping, enrollment, billing, compliance and administration. Learn more at www.plansource.com.

