Planswell Attracts 2,000 Applicants with Unbiased Hiring

TORONTO, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Planswell , the financial startup that provides free, actionable financial plans in minutes, today revealed over 2,000 candidates across North America have applied for employment in the first two weeks of March, and over 200 have been onboarded. The company credits a thriving remote culture and an innovative, unbiased hiring process for its ability to attract top talent.

"There is a prevailing narrative across all industries that we're experiencing a labor shortage," said Eric Arnold, CEO. "We think it's a respect shortage."

Continues Arnold, "There are a lot of hard-working people who don't get the chance to rise to their potential because they haven't had the right opportunities or they don't have the right diploma. None of that matters here."

Planswell's progressive hiring program offers lucrative sales positions—no previous experience nor resume required. Candidates who wish to participate receive one-to-one daily coaching, weekly access to Planswell executives, and a playbook for success. Rapid promotion is actually achievable and new hires receive a competitive salary, uncapped earnings, and full benefits within 30 days; within 90 days, the base compensation can double.

Through this program, Planswell has attracted new team members with diverse backgrounds including executives from other industries, stay-at-home parents, and students. "We've found the traditional interview process is not an accurate indicator of success," says Arnold, "We've created a merit-based approach to hiring that controls bias and allows anyone the opportunity to test working at Planswell and start getting paid on the first day."

Launched in Toronto, Planswell has been a fully remote workplace since February 2020. Planswell's team spans six countries with no set working hours, unlimited paid vacation, a clear path for promotion, and a rapidly scaling customer base. The company is proudly committed to meritocracy; their about us page leads with the headline, "We are striving to build the world's safest & most inclusive place to work."





Planswell is a disruptive financial services company that believes everyone deserves access to the world's most actionable planning experience, for free. Planswell's advisor partners receive training, software, and peer leadership, with the option to receive exclusive prospective clients within their state or province. Currently operating a network of over 2000 advisors in the United States and Canada, Planswell has delivered over half a million free financial plans to consumers. To learn more, visit planswell.com .

