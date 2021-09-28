Planswell Celebrates First Anniversary Of Partnering With U.S. Advisors

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This time last year, Planswell announced its expansion into the United States, extending its reach beyond the borders of Canada. Since entering the market, Planswell, the financial planning engine offering free, actionable financial plans in a matter of minutes, has seen significant growth—partnering with over 1,600 financial advisors in the States in less than a year and developing an array of advisor support services. Over 100,000 free financial plans have been delivered to residents in every U.S. state and throughout Canada in the last twelve months. Following its successful expansion into the U.S., Planswell now has its sights set on launching in Mexico, Chile, Philippines, and Ireland beginning in 2022.

"We expanded into the U.S. with the goal of making financial planning accessible to all by bringing consumers and advisors together. Our partnerships with advisors led us to developing new ways to support them in their work," said Planswell CEO Eric Arnold. "We're grateful for all they do when taking Planswell households on as clients."

Chief among those innovations was the introduction of Plancraft, a platform that gives entry to a wide array of support critical to an advisor's success, including training, software, peer leadership and insights, and direct access to prospective clients.

By partnering with advisors and allowing families to develop free financial plans across the globe, Planswell's platform is set to become a leading instrument in helping individuals understand and reach financial security.

While Planswell originated north of the border in 2017, Canadian advisors are also now benefiting from the innovation coming out of the US business. "Planswell has transformed my practice," said Ryan Stevens, an advisor in Ontario. "I've been having by far my best year. Planswell is doing fantastic on the tech side. I couldn't be happier with the software. I think the most valuable part for me was the training…that really was a gamechanger."

"Advisors worldwide should have access to the best possible tools to serve their clients," said Arnold. "Whether they are working in a major international city, or small town on the other side of the world, we strive for Planswell to be their go-to platform and ultimately to create a better financial future for everyone around the world."

