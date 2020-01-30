Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market Outlook, 2020-2024 - Surging Adoption of Lean Manufacturing Practices by Several Organizations Drives Industry Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plant Asset Management Market (PAM) by Offering (Software and Services), Deployment Mode (Cloud-based and On Premises), Asset Type (Production Assets and Automation Assets), End-user Industry (Process and Discrete), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global PAM market was valued at USD 5 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 9.4 billion by 2024; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2019 to 2024.



The key players in the market include Emerson (US), Honeywell (US), Rockwell (US), ABB (Switzerland), Schneider (France), Yokogawa (Japan), General Electric (US), Siemens (Germany), and Others.



Plant asset Management market to exhibit significant growth during 2019-2024



Major factors fueling the growth include surging adoption of lean manufacturing practices by several organizations, increasing focus on providing cloud-based PAM solutions to satisfy customer demands, escalating demand for asset management software that can identify potential failures to avoid futuristic loss and growing need for real-time data analytics.



Market for cloud-based (online) deployment to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period



The market for cloud-based (online) deployment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The adoption of cloud-based (online) PAM software solutions is the most suitable option for small and medium-sized enterprises due to its low cost. Quick installation and easy access to cloud save time and help end-user industries to make better decisions to improve efficiency, as well as focus on other important business parameters.



Oil & gas industry to hold major share of PAM in process industry market during the forecast period



The oil & gas industry is expected to hold the majority of market share from 2019 to 2024. The evolution in preventive maintenance for instrumentation and monitoring techniques in natural gas increases the demand for PAM services in the oil & gas industry. PAM solutions are used to track material asset movements. Similarly, these solutions also help oil and gas plants to reduce operational costs, without increasing any risk pertaining to unplanned downtime or employee and environment safety.

Also, real-time information about production floor operations offered by these solutions enables effective decision-making. Further, plant safety and reliability are crucial for the management of plant assets. Thus, the industry needs PAM solutions to ensure the safety and operational efficiency of oil and gas plants.



Asia-Pacific to be the largest market for PAM during the forecast period



The adoption of PAM solutions is high in APAC due to the growing manufacturing sector in the region. Most of the key manufacturers from different industries have shifted their manufacturing plants in APAC due to the low labor cost and availability of a skilled workforce. These manufacturing units are using asset management solutions for the improvement in the overall manufacturing processes, which is expected to drive the growth of the PAM market in the region.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Plant Asset Management Market

4.2 PAM Market, By Industry

4.3 PAM Market, By Asset Type

4.4 PAM Market, By Deployment Mode

4.5 PAM Market, By Offering

4.6 PAM Market, By Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Surging Adoption of Lean Manufacturing Practices By Several Organizations

5.2.1.2 Increasing Focus on Providing Cloud-Based PAM Solutions to Satisfy Customer Demands

5.2.1.3 Growing Need for Real-Time Data Analytics

5.2.1.4 Escalating Demand for Asset Management Software That Can Identify Potential Failures to Avoid Futuristic Loss

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Initial Investment and Need for Periodic Upgrading of PAM Solutions Limiting Their Demand

5.2.2.2 Lack of Clear Guidance By Suppliers and Vendors About Product Suitability

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Investments in Greenfield Projects

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Less Acceptance From Operators Due to Lack of Technical Know-How and Fear of Job Loss



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

6.3 Key Use Cases

6.3.1 North American Utility Company Deployed ABB Ability Asset Suite Portfolio Offered By ABB Limited

6.3.2 ABB Ability Asset Health Center Performance Management Software Used in Inner Mongolia Electric Power Research Institute (Imepri)

6.3.3 Kahramaa Found Grid Reliability With Power Grid Asset Performance Management Software By Ge

6.3.4 Honeywell Supported Japanese Turbocharger Plant to Improve Performance Monitoring Technology

6.3.5 Akzo Nobel Deployed AMS Device Manager to Reduce Maintenance Costs and Unscheduled Shutdowns

6.3.6 Chobani Deployed Asset Management Services From Rockwell Automation

6.3.7 AMS Device Manager From Emerson Was Used for Online Monitoring and Diagnostics at Aksu Power Plant

6.3.8 EMS GmbH Used Software and Online Tools From Endress+Hauser for Improving Plant Efficiency

6.4 Industry Trends

6.4.1 IIoT Connectivity

6.4.2 Cloud Platform

6.4.3 Predictive Maintenance

6.4.4 Digital Twin

6.4.5 Communication Protocol



7 Plant Asset Management Market, By Offering

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Software Solutions

7.2.1 PAM Software Solutions Help Improve Operational Efficiency of Business Processes

7.3 Services

7.3.1 Industry-Specific PAM Services for Expanding Vertical Expertise



8 Plant Asset Management Market, By Deployment Mode

8.1 Introduction

8.2 On-Premises (Offline) Deployment

8.2.1 Increasing Safety and Security Concerns Force End-User Industries to Adopt PAM Solutions That are Deployed On-Premises (Offline)

8.3 Cloud-Based (Online) Deployment

8.3.1 Growing Inclination Toward Cloud-Based Asset Management Owing to Its Assistance in Utilizing Assets and Resources Optimally



9 Plant Asset Management Market, By Asset Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Production Assets

9.2.1 PAM Solutions are in Demand for Monitoring Rotating and Reciprocating Equipment

9.2.1.1 Motors, Rotating, and Reciprocating Equipment

9.2.1.2 Process and Mechanical Equipment

9.2.1.3 Remote Equipment, Wiring, and Other Electrical Equipment

9.3 Automation Assets

9.3.1 Presence of Several Automation Solution Providers Drives Growth of PAM Market for Automation Assets

9.3.2 Field Devices

9.3.3 Control Valves & Positioners and Associated Equipment



10 Plant Asset Management Market, By Industry

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Process Industries

10.2.1 Chemicals

10.2.1.1 Growing Focus of Chemical Companies to Ensure Asset Reliability and Improve Operational Efficiency to Boost Demand for PAM Solutions

10.2.2 Energy & Power

10.2.2.1 Surging Adoption of Control and Automation Solutions in Power Industry to Foster PAM Market Growth

10.2.3 Food & Beverages

10.2.3.1 Increasing Use of PAM Solutions to Extract Large Volumes of Data to Accelerate PAM Market Growth for Food & Beverages Industry

10.2.4 Metals & Mining

10.2.4.1 Rising Need for Predictive Maintenance in Metals & Mining Industry Fuels Adoption of PAM Solutions

10.2.5 Oil & Gas

10.2.5.1 Growing Use of Corrosion Monitoring Systems in Oil and Gas Plants to Foster PAM Market Growth

10.2.6 Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology

10.2.6.1 Increasing Adoption of PAM Solutions Due to Complex Manufacturing Processes in Pharmaceutical Plants

10.2.7 Pulp & Paper

10.2.7.1 Rising Need to Reduce Waste and Improve Product Consistency to Drive Demand for PAM Solutions in Pulp & Paper Industry

10.2.8 Water & Wastewater

10.2.8.1 Increasing Use of PAM Solutions to Monitor Asset Conditions and Ensure Their Long-Term Sustainability Boosts Growth of PAM Market for Water & Wastewater Industry

10.3 Discrete Industries

10.3.1 Aerospace & Defense

10.3.1.1 High Equipment Cost Encourages Adoption of PAM Solutions to Avoid Asset Failure Risks

10.3.2 Automotive

10.3.2.1 Technological Advancements in Automotive Industry Drive PAM Market Growth

10.3.3 Semiconductor & Electronics

10.3.3.1 Intense Competition Among Semiconductor & Electronic Manufacturing Companies Drives Demand for PAM Solutions to Enhance Plant Productivity

10.3.4 Medical Devices

10.3.4.1 Adoption of PAM Solutions Enabling Higher Efficiency Into Medical Devices Industry



11 Geographic Analysis

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.1.1 Growing Focus of Key Players on Developing Innovative PAM Products, Coupled With Increasing Investments in Green Energy Projects, to Accelerate PAM Market Growth in US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.2.1 Increasing Demand for PAM Solutions From Oil & Gas Industry

11.2.3 Mexico

11.2.3.1 Growing Inclination of Mexican Manufacturers Toward Utilization of IIoT Technology in Industrial Plants

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 UK

11.3.1.1 Increasing Adoption of PAM Solutions in Automotive and Energy & Power Industries

11.3.2 Germany

11.3.2.1 Surging Demand for PAM Solutions From Highly Competitive and Innovative Automobile Companies in Germany

11.3.3 France

11.3.3.1 Growing Manufacturing Sector in France Boosts Adoption of PAM Solutions

11.3.4 Italy

11.3.4.1 Increasing Efforts of Italian Utilities Toward Effective Management of Plant Assets to Drive Demand for PAM Solutions in Country

11.3.5 Rest of Europe

11.4 APAC

11.4.1 China

11.4.1.1 Increasing Number of Manufacturing Activities Expected to Fuel Growth of PAM Market in China

11.4.2 Japan

11.4.2.1 Growing Focus of Country on Implementing Smart Factory Solutions to Accelerate Demand for PAM Solutions

11.4.3 India

11.4.3.1 Growing Manufacturing Industry as Output of Make in India Campaign to Register Country as Fastest-Growing Market in APAC

11.4.4 South Korea

11.4.4.1 Rising Adoption of PAM Solutions in Discrete Industries to Lead Significant Growth in South Korean Market

11.4.5 Rest of APAC

11.5 Rest of the World

11.5.1 South America

11.5.1.1 Growing Awareness About Advantages of PAM Solutions Expected to Increase Their Demand in Brazil

11.5.2 Middle East and Africa

11.5.2.1 Increasing Adoption of PAM Solutions in Oil and Gas and Mining Facilities to Propel Market Growth in Middle East and Africa



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Ranking Analysis

12.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2018

12.3.1 Visionaries

12.3.2 Innovators

12.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

12.3.4 Emerging Companies

12.4 Strength of Product Portfolio (For 25 Companies)

12.5 Business Strategy Excellence (For 25 Companies)

12.6 Competitive Situations and Trends

12.6.1 Contracts, Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships

12.6.2 Product Launches and Developments

12.6.3 Acquisitions



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Key Players

13.1.1 ABB Ltd.

13.1.2 Emerson Electric Co.

13.1.3 Honeywell International, Inc.

13.1.4 Rockwell Automation, Inc.

13.1.5 Siemens AG

13.1.6 Yokogawa Electric Corporation

13.1.7 General Electric Co.

13.1.8 Endress+Hauser AG

13.1.9 Schneider Electric SE

13.1.10 SKF Group

13.2 Right to Win

13.3 Other Key Players

13.3.1 Dassault Systmes

13.3.2 Petrofac

13.3.3 Entsika

13.3.4 Opentext

13.3.5 Phoenix AMC

13.3.6 SMAR International Corporation

13.3.7 IBM

13.3.8 Hexagon PPM

13.3.9 Aspen Tech

13.3.10 Bentley Systems

13.3.11 Nexus Global Business Solutions, Inc.

13.3.12 Infoplus Technologies UK Limited

13.3.13 Hubhead Corp.

13.3.14 DNR Process Solution Pte Ltd.

13.3.15 Plantvision AB



