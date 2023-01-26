Plant-based Baby Care Products Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $80.17 Billion by 2031 at a 12.9% CAGR

DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plant-based Baby Care Products Market By Product Type, By Age, By Distributional Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global plant based baby care products market size was valued at $24,523.6 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach $80,175.5 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 12.9% from 2022 to 2031.



The most popular products include plant based baby shampoos, moisturizer, massage oil, rash cream, washes, and wipes as they are frequently used on an infant's skin. In addition to providing benefits such as rapid hydration and rejuvenated skin, these products are simple to use and offer an efficient way to deal with problems such as dryness, infections, and diaper rashes.

Owing to rise in consumer awareness of the drawbacks of using synthetic baby skincare products that contain dangerous chemicals, such as allergies or rashes, customers are gravitating toward baby skincare products made with organic and natural components, which support babies' healthy skin.

Major baby skincare companies that operate globally are enhancing their production capacities for organic and natural products in light of this trend. Thus, above mentioned factors are likely to favor the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Owing to surge in issues about the safety and wellbeing of infants, there is a rapid growth in the demand for baby care goods in the U.S. To avoid skin infections and manage diaper rashes, more parents look for clean and moisture-based solutions such as wipes and creams.

Furthermore, rise in awareness regarding the side effects of the chemical based personal care products including skin, hair care, and food and beverages has increased the motivation to buy plant based baby care products. Since the pandemic, parents are spending more on baby care. For instance, as of March 2021, parents in the District of Columbia spent 26.3% of their income on child care, followed by 24.4% in Massachusetts, 21.9% in Indiana, and 21.3% in New York, according to data from Move.org published in April 2021.



Market Segmentation

By product type, it is segregated into skin care, hair care, food & beverage, and others.

On the basis of age, the market is categorized into newborn, infant, and toddler.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is fragmented into hypermarket & supermarket, pharmacy & drugstores, online sales channel, specialty store and others.

On the basis of region, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada , and Mexico ), Europe (UK, Germany , France , Russia , Italy , Spain , and Rest of Europe ), Asia-Pacific ( China , India , Japan , Australia , South Korea , and Rest of Asia-Pacific ), and LAMEA ( Brazil , Argentina , UAE, South Africa , Saudi Arabia , and Rest of LAMEA).



Asia-Pacific has gained significant share in global plant based baby care products market and is expected to grow at CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period. The demand for plant based baby care products especially plant based food and beverages is expected to gain significant traction during the forecast period.

This is attributed to high birth rates and rise in spending power of the people on child nourishment. The key drivers that boost the expansion of plant based baby care items in Asia-Pacific include an increase in urbanization, an improvement in lifestyle brought on by a significant increase in disposable money, and an increase in the engagement of women in the workforce. In addition, businesses established in this region concentrate on entering growing markets and launching cutting-edge products tailored to local needs.



Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the plant-based baby care products market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing plant-based baby care products market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the plant-based baby care products market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global plant-based baby care products market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Market Segments

By Product Type

Skin Care

Hair Care

Food and Beverage

Others

By Age

Newborn

Infant

Toddler

By Distributional Channel

Hypermarket and Supermarket

Pharmacy and Drugstores

Online Sales Channel

Specialty Store

Others

Key Market Players

Chicco

Green People

Gaia Skin Natural

Nuby

HiPP Gmbh & Co. Vertrieb KG

Biotropic Cosmetic

Krauter Healthcare Ltd

Baby Mantra

Made4baby

Himalaya Herbals

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW



CHAPTER 4: PLANT-BASED BABY CARE PRODUCTS MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE



CHAPTER 5: PLANT-BASED BABY CARE PRODUCTS MARKET, BY AGE



CHAPTER 6: PLANT-BASED BABY CARE PRODUCTS MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTIONAL CHANNEL



CHAPTER 7: PLANT-BASED BABY CARE PRODUCTS MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES



