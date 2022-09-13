Plant-based Baby Care Products Market to Reach $80.2 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 12.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Growth in global infant population, increase in vegan population, rise in purchasing power, increase in health consciousness regarding babies, and surge in penetration of online shopping drive the growth of the global plant-based baby care products market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Plant-based Baby Care Products Market by Product Type (Skin Care, Hair Care, Food and Beverage, Others), by Age (Newborn, Infant, Toddler), by Distributional Channel (Hypermarket and Supermarket, Pharmacy and Drugstores, Online Sales Channel, Specialty Store, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". According to the report, the global plant-based baby care products industry generated $24.5 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $80.2 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 12.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Prime determinants of growth

Growth in global infant population, increase in vegan population, rise in purchasing power, increase in health consciousness regarding babies, and surge in penetration of online shopping drive the growth of the global plant-based baby care products market. However, lack of awareness about baby care products, especially plant-based products among consumers and lack of storage and transport facility restrict the market growth. Moreover, increase in awareness regarding adverse effects of chemical products on babies, surge in demand for organic and natural baby products, and increase in social media marketing present new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global plant-based baby care products market, owing to stringent lockdown which led to closure of manufacturing facilities and disruptions in the supply chain.

The demand and sale of plant-based baby care products was hampered due to temporary closure of supermarkets and specialty stores. However, sales through online channels could meet the enormous market demand for plant-based baby care products during the pandemic.

The food and beverages segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on product type, the food and beverages segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global plant-based baby care products market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. An increase in the number of working mothers and a quick shift toward convenience foods is pushing up the demand for natural and plant-based baby food. However, the hair care segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 15.0% from 2022 to 2031.For those with sensitive skin or those who are allergic to particular chemicals, there is a specific type of baby shampoo called baby hair shampoo. Baby conditioner can be used to hydrate a baby's sensitive skin and soften the skin of babies whose scalps are dry or flaky.

The toddler segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on age, the toddler segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global plant-based baby care products market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Toddlers are more adoptable for the use of shampoos, soaps and any other kind of personal care products thus, it is likely to boost the demand for baby personal care products. However, the newborn segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 14.4% from 2022 to 2031.Parents are seeking options that are gentle on their baby's skin. This is anticipated to open new opportunities for the plant based baby care products manufacturers. Moreover, companies are investing in R&D for developing baby care products including skin care, hair care and food and beverages for infants and pre-mature babies.

The hypermarkets/supermarkets segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on distribution channel, the hypermarkets/supermarkets segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to around one-third of the global plant-based baby care products market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is owing to the availability of broad range of consumer goods and food and beverages including baby care products under a single roof, ample parking space and convenient operation timings. However, the specialty stores segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 14.5% from 2022 to 2031. Specialty stores provide high service quality and detail product specification & expert guidance for baby care products to consumers, which boost the sale of these products.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global plant-based baby care products market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, due to rise in need for plant-based baby care products due to infants' greater sensitivity to other chemical-based baby care products. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 14.6% from 2022 to 2031. This region experiences a significant increase in population as well as literacy rates, which are anticipated to play a significant role in the public's growing awareness for children healthcare which is likely boost the market during the forecast period.

Leading Market Players: -

Chicco

Green People

Gaia Skin Natural

Nuby

HiPP Gmbh & Co.

Vertrieb KG

Biotropic Cosmetic

Krauter Healthcare Ltd

Baby Mantra

Made4baby

Himalaya Herbals

