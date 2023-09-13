Plant-based Burger Patties Market to grow by USD 2.13 billion between 2021 to 2026 | North America will account for 52% of the market's growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The plant-based burger patties market size is expected to grow by USD 2.13 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 41.1% during the forecast period. North America will account for 52% of the market's growth over the forecasted timeframe. The main markets in the region for plant-based burger patties are the US and Canada. The market in this region will expand more slowly than markets in other regions. The market for plant-based burger patties in North America will increase due to the rising popularity of online grocery shopping. The market is segmented by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Plant-based Burger Patties Market

Key Segment Analysis

The offline segment is significant during the forecast period. The sales of products through specialty stores, including brand-owned stores, multi-brand stores, and grocery stores, provide the offline distribution channel with its revenue. Due to the movement in consumer choice from offline to online purchasing, the revenue of the offline distribution channel has been steadily dropping over the last five years. In order to increase sales through the offline channel, suppliers are growing their physical locations in national and international marketplaces. To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, View a PDF Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

Company Insights

The plant-based burger patties market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

ALPHA FOODS, Amazon.com Inc., Atlantic Natural Foods Inc., Beyond Meat Inc., Conagra Brands Inc., Hilarys Drink Eat Well LLC, Hungry Planet Inc., Impossible Foods Inc., Kellogg Co., Kroger Co., Laura s Lean, Life Health Foods NZ Ltd., Maple Leaf Foods Inc., Nestle SA, Tesco Plc, The Kraft Heinz Co., The Meatless Farm Co., The Tofurky Co. Inc., Transcend Information Inc., Tyson Foods Inc., Unilever PLC, Upton s Naturals, V2 Food Pty Ltd., WH Group Ltd.

View a PDF Sample Report to find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by companies and their product offerings.

Related Reports:

The plant-based beverages processing equipment market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.94% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,328.36 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product type (homogenizer, filtration, heat exchangers, filling and packaging systems, and others), type (soy, almond, oat, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The shelf life extension of food products is notably driving market growth.

The Plant-based Meat Market size is projected to increase by USD 12.53 billion and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 26.1% between 2022 and 2027. This report extensively covers market segmentation by food service system (frozen, refrigerated, and shelf-stable), type (plant-based beef, plant-based chicken, plant-based pork, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The new product launches are notably driving the market growth.

Plant-based Burger Patties Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 41.1% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.13 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 40.7 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 52% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ALPHA FOODS, Amazon.com Inc., Atlantic Natural Foods Inc., Beyond Meat Inc., Conagra Brands Inc., Hilarys Drink Eat Well LLC, Hungry Planet Inc., Impossible Foods Inc., Kellogg Co., Kroger Co., Laura s Lean, Life Health Foods NZ Ltd., Maple Leaf Foods Inc., Nestle SA, Tesco Plc, The Kraft Heinz Co., The Meatless Farm Co., The Tofurky Co. Inc., Transcend Information Inc., Tyson Foods Inc., Unilever PLC, Upton s Naturals, V2 Food Pty Ltd., and WH Group Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

SOURCE Technavio