Plant-Based Buyers and Their Favorite Brands, Featuring Players Such As Beyond Meat, Gardein, WestSoy

DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2020

This report provides detailed insights on the growing market for alternative meat, dairy, and egg products. The report includes an in-depth segmentation analysis of more than 1,000 plant-based consumers (including nearly 900 plant-based food buyers) and profiles of 15 major plant-based brands.



The report examines plant-based buyers and their purchase habits in general and for specific categories including plant-based beef, chicken, pork, fish/seafood, milk, cheese, and eggs. It also covers plant-based buyers' motivations and barriers, where they shop, and their willingness to pay a premium.



More than 80 consumer segments are provided for all questions in the report including gender, age, region, income, store preference, actual plant-based purchases, and intended plant-based purchases. Segments are summarized in the report and described in detail in a separate Excel file.



The full report also provides in-depth profiles for 15 leading plant-based brands. Each profile includes brand awareness reputation among plant-based consumers, past and intended purchases, purchaser ratings for taste, value/price, packaging, and availability, and net promoter scores.

What's in the Report?

Executive Summary

The Plant-Based Food Landscape

Who Are Plant-Based Buyers?

What Drives Purchase Decisions?

What Are Consumers Buying?

What Are Purchase Intentions?

Key Takeaways for Companies

Profiles of 15 Major Plant-Based Brands

Brand Awareness and Purchases

Brand Perceptions and Ratings

Excel File with Segment Details

Companies Mentioned



8th Continent

Beyond Meat

Blue Diamond

Boca

Califia

Daiya

Field Roast

Gardein

Lightlife

Morningstar Farms

Oatly

Quorn

Silk

Tofurky

WestSoy

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hl4qdl

