Plant-Based Coffee & Tea Latte Brand Pop & Bottle Expands Its Product Line with Super Concentrates

Certified Organic Super Concentrates unveiled this month exclusively at 2,200 Walmart stores across the nation and online

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pop & Bottle , the female-founded coffee company known for its premium, organic, dairy-free Oat and Almond Milk Lattes, is expanding its offerings with a line of Super Concentrates—in Classic Cold Brew, Vanilla Cold Brew and Mocha Cold Brew—exclusively at Walmart stores and on walmart.com .

Made with specialty grade, direct trade Arabica beans sourced from Central America, this deliciously smooth coffee concentrate requires just one tablespoon to make any favorite coffee beverage at home with ease—no French press, drip machine or espresso maker needed. Pop & Bottle's proprietary, sustainable extraction process yields 90% of the coffee extracted from each bean with minimal waste and significantly reduced oxidation, resulting in an ultra-smooth, robust-flavored, 15x strength liquid coffee concentrate.

Pop & Bottle was founded in 2015 by coffee and wellness-obsessed friends Jash Mehta and Blair Hardy, who were looking to create a convenient, high quality, clean caffeine option that met their own healthy living standards (and discerning palettes). The innovative company has redefined the daily coffee and tea ritual into one that is purposeful and nourishing—an act of self-care, a moment of indulgence without compromise.

"We first introduced Pop & Bottle plant-based lattes in 2015 with the goal to bring purpose and indulgence back into our everyday coffee routines, but in a healthy, more nourishing way," says Jash Mehta, CEO and Cofounder of Pop & Bottle. "We're so thrilled to expand our product line beyond lattes with the launch of the Super Concentrate. With the concentrate, we're adding ease, convenience, and versatility to the coffee routine, all while still staying true to our quality, clean ingredients and delicious taste."

Always pure, Pop & Bottle's newly launched concentrates not only taste deliciously smooth but are also thoughtfully crafted from superior ingredients:

Direct trade coffee beans

100% certified organic ingredients

Sustainably packaged and produced

Free from emulsifiers, additives, and artificial flavorings

Pop & Bottle's new Super Concentrates are currently available at Walmart . Each bottle contains 16 servings and retails for $12.98. Pop & Bottle's Oat Milk Lattes and Almond Milk Lattes, infused with elevated ingredients like collagen and functional mushrooms, are also available at Walmart, as well as many other retailers across the nation and online. Visit www.popandbottle.com for more information.

ABOUT POP & BOTTLE

Pop & Bottle manufactures organic, functional plant-based coffee & tea. The brand was founded by Blair Hardy and Jash Mehta with the goal of creating delicious, wholesome lattes made without dairy or refined sugar. All Pop & Bottle ready-to-drink lattes and super concentrates are thoughtfully crafted from responsibly sourced, high quality, plant-based ingredients. Visit popandbottle.com.

