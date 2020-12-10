Plant-based Fast Food Restaurant Chain Taps Top Talent

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Plant Power Fast Restaurant Group, LLC., the parent company of Plant Power Fast Food, announced three new executive industry hires and seven new locations slated to open in 2021.

Zach Vouga, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, states "We started this company as three individuals on a journey to create the future of fast food, however we always knew we would be hiring seasoned, passionate and proven executives to realize our market share goals."

THREE EXECUTIVE HIRES

Dan Lowe, Director of Operations

Dan is the former Director of Operations at Chipotle where he oversaw a territory that stretched from the Upper Midwest through New York and into New England.

Rita Ugarte, Director of New Restaurant Openings and Operations Excellence

Rita's path to Plant Power Fast Food began as the General Manager at Hard Rock Cafe and Regional Training Leader for QSR giant Yum! (KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut).

Fabian Cervantes, Director of Human Resources

Fabian previously served as HR Manager for the US Navy, Goodwill, and San Ysidro Health.

GROWTH: NEW LOCATIONS & FORECASTS

The company announced that seven new locations are scheduled to open, bringing the total of locations to 14 in the next 16 months. New locations include Hollywood, Laguna Hills, Sacramento, San Clemente and two new San Diego locations. Additionally, the first out-of-state location will be formally announced in 2021.

Jeffrey Harris shared that 2020 brand-wide net sales are forecast to hit $14 million, representing a 46.83% increase over the previous year and 1172.7% growth since the company's inception in 2016. He added that "The interest in a full plant-based menu in the fast food segment continues to skyrocket and we're excited that so many new guests continue to flock to our restaurants each month."

The Company has prided itself on being 100% Plant Based, 99% GMO-Free and based on the principals of sustainability. According to Co-Founder and Co-CEO Mitch Wallis, "Consumers can make a difference in the world by simply decreasing their consumption of meat and dairy and making healthier plant-based choices. It's not as hard as people think. The whole idea of Plant Power Fast Food is to deliver the fun, delicious fast food that people love but with a twist—it's plant based. It's better for you and better for the planet. We think that's a pretty good deal for everyone."

ABOUT PLANT POWER FAST FOOD

Headquartered in San Diego, California, The Plant Power Restaurant Group, LLC parent company of Plant Power Fast Food) is a privately held company with a goal of driving a convenient, sustainable and healthier option without sacrificing taste and satisfaction. The company was founded by Mitch Wallis, Zach Vouga and Jeffrey Harris and there are currently seven operating locations in California. Visit plantpowerfastfood.com for locations, hours and menu items. @plantpowerfastfood

