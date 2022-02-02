PLANT-BASED FOOD COMPANY ZENB UNVEILS 'PLANT COUNCIL' OF ACCLAIMED EXPERTS TO INSPIRE CHANGE AND ACTION WITHIN THE CATEGORY

"We believe in moving towards a world where we embrace food that is better for us and the environment, yet still brings excitement without sacrificing flavor – and our new Plant Council is another step in that direction," said Hugo Pérez, Vice President of Marketing at ZENB, US & UK. "Our esteemed experts are part of the ZENB family to help us advocate, educate and spark a new light of enthusiasm for infusing plant-fueled foods into our everyday lifestyles, whatever that may look like."

Designed to connect ZENB's mission and products to plant-curious consumers, the council will focus on science-based nutrition and bold flavor adventures that deepen the understanding of and craving for delicious, plant-forward foods. Please visit ZENB.com/PlantCouncil for more information.

Joining ZENB on the Plant Council are:

Hunter Fieri : Celebrity Chef – The host of ZENB's WHAT PLANTS CAN DO documentary and dubbed "Prince of Flavortown," Hunter Fieri is a culinary television personality and chef, best known for his roles on Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives , Guy's Grocery Games , and Tournament of Champions .



The host of ZENB's WHAT PLANTS CAN DO documentary and dubbed "Prince of Flavortown," is a culinary television personality and chef, best known for his roles on Food Network's , , and . Keri Glassman , MS, RD, CDN: Celebrity Nutritionist – Renowned celebrity nutritionist, healthy cooking expert, wellness thought-leader and founder of Nutritious Life, a lifestyle and media company devoted to helping individuals discover and live their most nutritious (and happiest) lives. Keri is also the founder and lead instructor of The Nutritious Life Studio, her online nutrition and coaching program that provides unparalleled education to passionate health and wellness students around the globe. Her expertise is frequently featured on national television programs including The Today Show, Access Hollywood Live, The View, The Doctors, The Rachael Ray Show , The Wendy Williams Show and CNN.



Renowned celebrity nutritionist, healthy cooking expert, wellness thought-leader and founder of Nutritious Life, a lifestyle and media company devoted to helping individuals discover and live their most nutritious (and happiest) lives. Keri is also the founder and lead instructor of The Nutritious Life Studio, her online nutrition and coaching program that provides unparalleled education to passionate health and wellness students around the globe. Her expertise is frequently featured on national television programs including The Today Show, Access Hollywood Live, The View, The Doctors, The , The Wendy Williams Show and CNN. James Marin, RD , EN & Dahlia Marin , RDN, LD: Plant-Based Nutrition Experts – Founders of Married to Health, a plant-based integrative dietetic practice that provides medical nutrition therapy to bridge the gaps in health maintenance, disease prevention and disease reversal, when possible. Pioneers of using food as medicine with focus on gut health, James and Dahlia have been fully plant-based for more than a decade yet offer approachable methods for any lifestyle.



Founders of Married to Health, a plant-based integrative dietetic practice that provides medical nutrition therapy to bridge the gaps in health maintenance, disease prevention and disease reversal, when possible. Pioneers of using food as medicine with focus on gut health, James and Dahlia have been fully plant-based for more than a decade yet offer approachable methods for any lifestyle. Risa Schulman , PhD: Science & Regulatory Functional Foods Expert – Founder and President of Tap~Root, Dr. Schulman is a functional food and dietary supplement expert, professional speaker and writer, and an industry leader with 25 years of experience. Her expertise is in straddling the science-regulatory-marketing axis and bridging these areas for successful product development and launch. Dr. Schulman also serves as an advisor to investment bankers and on science advisory boards.

Here is what some of the participants say about this initiative:

"ZENB makes eating plants – and going more plant-based – easy and delicious. Oftentimes consumers want to cut back or take out meat altogether from a meal, but they are left to making a bowl of refined pasta with little nutritional value. ZENB makes it possible to ditch the meat and still getting in a high-quality, protein-packed meal that's also flavorful. We use ZENB for a plant-based family dinner at least once a week. It's fast, easy to prep, delicious and most importantly, nutrient dense – loaded with protein, fiber and phytonutrients." Keri Glassman: Founder of Nutritious Life

"We have seen what plants can do for the health of our patients and clients. From evidence showing what plants can do for the gut microbiome, to the impact on global health, we are thrilled to team up with ZENB to showcase what whole plants can do in everyone's kitchen! As Integrative Plant-Based Dietitians, our mission to help others, 'Heal With Each Meal' becomes a lot easier when companies step up and create dynamically healthy products that taste amazing." James & Dahlia Marin, Founders of Married to Health

"For 25 years I've used my science and regulatory background (along with my lifelong love of healthy eating and cooking) to get the right products into the market and help people make smart choices when it comes to health and nutrition. It's a service I've loved and do proudly and gratefully. ZENB is one of those companies that has a heartfelt mission and a drive to get it right, which is just up my alley!" Dr. Risa Schulman: Founder and President of Tap~Root

The Plant Council comes at the tailwinds of ZENB's expanding plant-based foods portfolio, including the launch of ZENB Veggie & Fruit Bites, a better-for-you bite-sized snack delivering one cup of fruit and veggies in every pouch. Offered in five delicious flavor combinations, each ZENB Bite features a whole veggie hero, blended with fruits and spices, to deliver a delicious boost that's chewy with just a little crunch. The new ZENB Veggie & Fruit Bites are available exclusively at ZENB.com, along with their popular gluten-free pasta made from 100% yellow peas and gourmet sauces.

About ZENB

ZENB (pronounced ZEN-bee) is a direct-to-consumer, plant-based food brand committed to providing a new way of thinking about what plants can do – in our meals, for our bodies, and in the world around us. A global brand with vast presence in Japan and the U.K., ZENB debuted in the U.S. market in 2019 with domestic headquarters in Chicago. With a whole-plant approach to use the skin, seeds, stems and all, ZENB offers a range of product lines that elevate deliciousness, including: ZENB Pasta, ZENB Gourmet Sauce and the new ZENB Veggie & Fruit Bites, with plans for rapid expansion. ZENB aspires to improve sustainability and the global environment by thoughtfully selecting ingredients, including its ZENB Pasta made from 100% yellow peas, which has a lower carbon footprint and uses less water and fertilizer to grow than the durum wheat used to make traditional pasta. For more information about ZENB and to join the community, visit ZENB.com or follow along on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, and Twitter.

SOURCE ZENB