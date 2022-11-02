Plant-based Food Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Incidences of Intolerance for Animal Protein Driving Demand

Nov 02, 2022, 13:15 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plant-based Food Market by Type, Source, Distribution Channel - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Plant-based Food Market by Type (Dairy Alternatives, Plant-based Meat, Meals, Confectionery, Beverages, Egg Substitutes, Seafood), Source (Soy, Wheat, Pea, Rice), Distribution Channel (B2B, B2C [Convenience Store, Online Retail]) - Global Forecast to 2029
The research report provides an in-depth analysis of plant-based food market in five major geographies and emphasizes on the current market trends, market sizes, market shares, recent developments, and forecasts till 2029.
The Global Plant-based Food Market is expected to reach $95.52 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.
The growth of this market is driven by factors such as the increasing intolerance for animal protein amongst consumers, the growing vegan population, and the rising number of venture investments in plant-based food companies. In addition, the increasing number of research & development and new product launches by plant and protein alternative manufacturers and emerging economies, such as Asia-pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa, are expected to create lucrative opportunities for players operating in this market.
However, factors such as the comparatively higher price range of meat substitutes, significant preference for animal-based products, and consumer preference for soy and gluten-free products are expected to hinder the growth of this market to a notable extent.
Key questions answered in the report-
- What are the high-growth market segments in terms of type, source, distribution channel, and geography?
- What is the historical market for plant-based food across the globe?
- What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period of 2022-2029?
- What are the major drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities in the global plant-based food market?
- Who are the major players in the plant-based food market, and what shares of the market do they hold?
- How is the competitive landscape?
- What are the recent developments in the global plant-based food market?
- What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the market?
- What are the key geographic trends, and which are the high-growth countries?
- Who are the local emerging players in the global plant-based food market, and how do they compete with the other players?
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Incidences of Intolerance for Animal Protein
- Growing Preference for Plant-Based Food Products
- Increasing Vegan and Vegetarian Population
- Venture Investments in Plant-Based Food Companies
- Innovation in Food Technology
Restraints
- Expensive Nature of Plant-Based Products
- Significant Preference for Animal-Based Products
- Consumer Preference for Soy and Gluten-Free Products
Opportunities
- Product Launches by Plant-Based Food and Alternative Protein Manufacturers
- Emerging Economies
Trends
- Rising Industry Concentration with Growth in Mergers and Acquisitions in the Plant-Based Food Space
Scope of the report
Plant-based Food Market, by Type
- Dairy Alternatives
- Milk
- Cheese
- Yogurt
- Butter
- Ice Cream
- Creamer
- Others
- Meat Substitutes
- TVP
- Burger Patties
- Tempeh
- Hot Dogs and Sausages
- Seitan
- Meatballs
- Ground Meat
- Nuggets
- Crumbles
- Shreds
- Others
- Meals
- Baked Goods
- Confectionery
- RTD Beverages
- Egg Substitutes
- Seafood Substitutes
- Others
Plant-based Food Market, by Source
- Soy
- Almond
- Wheat
- Pea
- Rice
- Others
Plant-based Food Market, by Distribution Channel
- Business to Business
- Business to Customers
- Modern Groceries
- Convenience Store
- Specialty Store
- Online Retail
- Others
Plant-based Food Market, by Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- Spain
- Italy
- France
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Austria
- Poland
- Portugal
- Rest of Europe (RoE)
- Asia-Pacific (APAC)
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- Thailand
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)
- Middle East & Africa
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Insights
5. Covid-19 Impact On the Plant-Based Food Market
6. Investment and Funding Scenario in the Plant-Based Food Market
7. Global Plant-Based Food Market, by Type
8. Global Plant-Based Food Market, by Source
9. Global Plant-Based Food Market, by Distribution Channel
10. Plant-Based Food Market, by Geography
11. Competitive Landscape
12. Company Profiles
13. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Beyond Meat Inc. (U.S.)
- Impossible Foods Inc. (U.S.)
- Danone SA (France)
- Garden Protein International Inc. (Canada)
- Amy's Kitchen Inc. (U.S.)
- Plamil Foods Ltd. (U.K.)
- The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (U.S.)
- Sahmyook Foods (South Korea)
- Sanitarium Health and Wellbeing Company (Australia)
- Axiom Foods (U.S.)
- Daiya Foods Inc. (Canada)
- Earth's Own Food Company Inc. (Canada)
- Lightlife Foods Inc. (U.S.)
- Marlow Foods Ltd. (U.K.)
- Taifun -Tofu GmbH (Germany)
- Atlantic Natural Foods LLC (U.S.)
- VBIte Food Ltd (U.K.)
- Nutrisoy Pty Ltd. (Australia)
- Nestle S.A. (Switzerland)
- Unilever PLC (U.K.).
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s5i0eh
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article