Plant-Based Food Innovation Company TMRW Foods to Launch in Loblaws and Walmart

The rapidly growing brand is making its debut in the largest Canadian retailers this spring

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - TMRW Foods, the plant-based food innovation company, announced today their upcoming launch with two national grocery retailers Loblaws and Walmart. The partnership will see TMRW's products available in 552 Loblaws and 232 Walmart stores across Canada. With this commitment, TMRW is set to gain 1900+ incremental distribution points, and will now be available in more than 1,000 stores in Canada.

TMRW is expected to be available on Loblaw shelves in March 2022 and TMRW's debut on Walmart shelves is expected for April 2022.