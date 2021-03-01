Plant-Based Food Pioneers Fry Family Food Co. Announces National Launch at Sprouts

NEW YORK, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fry Family Food Co., a LIVEKINDLY Collective heritage brand, today launches a national retail partnership in the U.S. with Sprouts Farmers Market. Fry's has been at the forefront of the plant-based movement for decades; founded in the Fry family kitchen in 1991, the brand celebrates its 30th anniversary this year.

Fry's products available at Sprouts: Chick'N Nuggets, The Big Fry Burger, Chick'N Patties, Breakfast Links, Pea Protein Grounds

From today, five of Fry's top plant-based products will be available in the freezer aisle at all Sprouts locations: Chick'N Nuggets, The Big Fry Burger, Chick'N Patties, Breakfast Links and Pea Protein Grounds. All Fry's products are made with non-GMO, plant-based ingredients including soy, wheat and pea protein. They're great sources of protein, are naturally cholesterol-free and are low in saturated fat. Plus they're full of flavor and have earned the approval of the brand's taste-testers: the Fry family grandchildren.

Ready in minutes, Fry's Chick'N Nuggets are lightly rolled in bread crumbs and are a quick and easy family favorite. The Big Fry Burger actually sizzles on the grill as it cooks and is seasoned with fresh and herbs and spices including coriander seeds, paprika, pepper, parsley and turmeric. Flavorful Chick'N Patties are the ideal foun­dation for a variety of sandwich creations while the Breakfast Links are a tasty way to start the day. The versatile Pea Protein Grounds are an easy swap for ground meat in a wide variety of dishes such as spaghetti Bolognese, lasagna and burritos.

In 1991, Wally Fry was inspired to make homemade, plant-based protein alternatives for his vegetarian daughter, Tammy Fry, and his wife, Debbie Fry, eventually becoming a vegetarian himself. Today, the passion and innovation that began in the Fry's family kitchen has fueled global growth with over 40 products on supermarket shelves in 30 countries around the world.

"Sharing our made-with-love recipes and being a part of American families gathering together around the kitchen table is a long-time dream and truly an honor for us," says Global Brand Leader and Fry daughter, Tammy Fry. "We are passionate about inspiring a healthier, more compassionate and sustainable lifestyle that's attainable for everyone. Partnering with Sprouts allows us to make our convenient and delicious plant-based products accessible to all — whether they're omnivores, flexitarians, vegetarians and vegans."

For more information, visit FryFamilyFood.com/us and for a store locator, visit Sprouts.com.

About Fry Family Food Co. and LIVEKINDLY Collective

LIVEKINDLY Collective was founded by Blue Horizon Group on the belief that plant-based alternatives have the power to make the global food system sustainable. As a collective of entrepreneurs and business leaders from across the globe, LIVEKINDLY Collective is uniquely positioned to create impact with speed, at scale – because of its unique capabilities and purpose-driven mission to effect change through sustainable, cruelty-free, plant-based alternatives. Through its portfolio of brands, Oumph!, The Fry Family Food Co., LikeMeat and No Meat, LIVEKINDLY Collective is making plant-based eating the new normal and providing consumers around the world with healthy, sustainable, delicious food options. Furthermore, LIVEKINDLY Collective is the voice of the plant-based movement, communicating informative, entertaining and inspiring content through its media and lifestyle platform, LIVEKINDLY.

