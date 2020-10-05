Plant-Based Goodness: Veggies Made Great Debuts New Frittatas Made With Beyond Meat®!

RAHWAY, N.J., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Veggies Made Great is on a mission to create the highest quality, remarkably delicious and nutritionally smart, veggie-rich foods. The company is partnering with Beyond Meat®, a leader in plant-based meat, to create a new Veggies Made Great Frittata Line made with Beyond Meat, which will be available at select retailers in the coming weeks, and available for sale online at www.veggiesmadegreat.com and Amazon.

Beyond Meat's mission is to create The Future of Protein® - delicious, plant-based burgers, beef, sausage, crumbles, and more - made from simple, plant-based ingredients without GMOs or synthetic colors and flavors. By shifting from animal meat to plant-based meat, Beyond Meat aims to address concerns related to: human health, climate change, resource conservation, and animal welfare.

The new Veggies Made Great Frittatas made with Beyond Meat® include two exciting flavors:

Veggies Made Great Sausage & Pepper Frittata made using Beyond Beef ® Crumbles

Veggies Made Great Sausage, Egg & Cheese Frittata made using Beyond Beef® Crumbles

The Frittatas will be sold as a 6-pack, individually wrapped 2 oz/unit, with a SRP of $5.99 and will join the wildly popular Frittata line that launched in 2018.

Veggies Made Great is excited to add to their well-established veggie-rich Frittata line. Like all Veggies Made Great products, which include Muffins, Veggie Cakes and Frittatas, the new Frittata flavors showcase veggies as the first ingredient. The new Frittatas are gluten free, vegetarian, 90 calories or less and 5 grams of protein or more, making them a perfect start to your morning.

The partnership between Veggies Made Great and Beyond Meat is a unique example of plant-based food innovation. We could all use a little help getting more veggies into our diets. The new Veggies Made Great Frittatas made with Beyond Meat® make it easy for consumers and their families to find new and delicious ways to eat more veggies.

"This marks the first-ever Veggies Made Great partnership, a collaboration that brings together the future of protein: plant-based meat and veggie-packed, plant-forward products," says Elliot Huss, CEO of Veggies Made Great. "The products we created featuring Beyond Meat make it easy for consumers and their families to find new and delicious ways to eat more veggies, consume more protein and help address some of the global health and climate issues we see today."

"Partnering with Veggies Made Great is another impactful way we can increase offerings for those looking to introduce plant-based protein into their diets," said Tim Smith, Beyond Meat's VP of North America Sales, Foodservice. "We're delighted to work with a partner who shares our mission of creating delicious food that's better for people and the planet."

Veggies Made Great creatively combines clean and simple ingredients to create a remarkably delicious line of veggie-rich prepared foods for everyday snacks and meals. Veggies Made Great has, and will continue to, develop veggie-based products to address the key barriers that people have to eating more veggies: knowing how to prepare them, minimizing the waste of them and making them taste amazing!

The other amazingly convenient and frozen line of products include: Veggies Made Great Muffins available in Blueberry Oat, Double Chocolate, Banana Chocolate Chip and the new Apple Cinnamon; Veggies Made Great Veggie Cakes in Superfood, Broccoli Cheddar and Butternut Squash; and Veggies Made Great Frittatas in Spinach Egg White; Veggie "Bacon" & Potato; and Mushroom & 3 Cheese Egg White.

All Veggies Made Great products are loaded with nutrient-rich veggies and use vegetables as the first ingredient; whether the vegetables are used to moisten and sweeten, like the zucchini and carrots in the Muffins, or the highlight of the product, like kale, carrots and cauliflower, in the Superfood Veggie Cakes.

Since 2008, Veggies Made Great has been an industry groundbreaker for frozen and refrigerated foods. Over the years, retailers have responded favorably to Veggies Made Great's products leading to tremendous distribution gains with programs already in place in key retailers like Costco, Walmart, Kroger, Target, Shop Rite, Publix, Stop & Shop, Giant, Meijer, HEB, Ralph's, Fry's, and Harris Teeter.

Over the course of their 10-year history, Veggies Made Great has had to pivot and make significant changes to their product line in order to actively deliver on their mission: remarkably delicious veggie-rich foods. By evolving the product offerings to include more familiar flavors, more veggies, and, importantly, portable formats, they have reshaped the company portfolio to include hand-held product lines that have three times the velocity of their original product line.

For more information about the savory foods from Veggies Made Great, sizes and prices and to find out where to buy them, visit www.veggiesmadegreat.com or www.thehealthfoodstore.com or www.Amazon.com.

Veggies Made Great

Veggies Made Great ® is a New Classic Cooking, LLC brand based in Avenel and Rahway, New Jersey. Since 2008, Veggies Made Great has raised the bar in healthy foods by delivering surprisingly delicious veggie-rich foods. Veggies Made Great is the recipient of numerous awards, including; Women's Health Top Health Picks; Cooking Light - The Healthiest Frozen Foods in the Supermarket: Breakfast; Grocery Headquarters Trailblazer Award; Parents Magazine 25 Best Frozen Food for Families; Gluten Free Digest Chocolate Muffins; 2015 Pioneers of Better For You: Refrigerated and Frozen Foods, and Runner's World Editor's Pick.

For more information on Veggies Made Great visit www.veggiesmadegreat.com

