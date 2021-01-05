Plant-Based Grocery Chain Revs Up Growth

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vegan Fine Brands, Inc. (VFB) has announced an equity crowdfunding raise today. This crowdfunding raise will enable Vegan Fine Brands to bring its one-of-a-kind retail experience across the country through both company and franchisee-run locations.

The fundraising campaign will be through StartEngine, a leading equity crowdfunding platform, where everyday people can find and invest in early-growth companies and startups. StartEngine has helped more than 375 companies raise $250M+ from a community of over 300K prospective investors.

Founder and CEO Steven Smith, a former Procter & Gamble and PepsiCo executive, speaks about how VFB is a personal means to an end especially for a Black businessman, Steven states, "I spent years living in food deserts with little to no accessibility to nutrient dense foods and I see how damaging that can be for underserved communities."

The flagship Vegan Fine Foods store is located in Fort Lauderdale in the busy Riverwalk entertainment district. The 5,000 sq ft. store is 100% vegan and features a wine bar and an adjacent Vegan Fine Body store that stocks natural beauty and grooming products.

Discussing his clientele, Steven states, "we have customers that are Miami-based celebrated musicians, athletes and performers and we get the business community and families from Broward and Dade Counties and beyond. He further adds "because all of our brands are plant-based, non-GMO, and ethically sourced ingredients, customers do not need to read labels."

Vegan Fine Brands private labels many products in the store, including Vegan Fine Wines and Vitamins 4 Vegans. Private labeling gives VFB control of quality and a chance to offer their shoppers unique products that are sold in markets such as Whole Foods and specialty grocers like Erewhon. This ability to private label products allows the company to increase its margins.

The coronavirus is accelerating the growth of the plant-based products, per Food Dive, who noted that sales of plant based products rose over 230% year-over-year at the start of the pandemic in March.

ABOUT VEGAN FINE BRANDS

Vegan Fine Brands was created to provide a one-stop shopping experience for vegan and plant-based products. The company officially became a franchisor in October 2019. https://www.veganfinebrands.com/ @veganfinefoods https://www.veganfinefoods.com/

Logo

Vegan Fine Foods Exterior

Video

Contact:

Jim Amos, Scout 22

T: (818) 216-9122

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Vegan Fine Brands, Inc.