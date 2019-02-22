Plant-based Ingredients Market Will Cross $13 tn by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

Global plant-based ingredients market demand is expected to hit USD 13 trillion by 2025, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc. Increasing demand for nutritional content and inclination towards non-meat diets may foster plant based ingredients market. Growing consumer consciousness on allergen-free and high fiber food products has made them choose milk substitutes and dairy free beverages to deliver necessary protein requirement may stimulate the market for plant based ingredients.

Corn based ingredients market demand expects consumption at over 850 million tons in 2018. These are used in animal feed application owing to its rich protein content. Increasing animal health awareness among farmers and animal feed manufacturers may increase the demand for corn protein in animal feed as it aids in improving the livestock growth efficiency, thereby stimulating plant-based ingredients market demand.

Pea based ingredients market demand may observe significant gains at over 5% up to 2025. Growing demand for sports and dietary supplements pertaining to their high nutritional specifications as compared to other synthetic proteins may impact the product demand. These help effectively in muscle building & recovery and are ideal for those having a vegan lifestyle. Rising demand from fitness industry and various health centers has created a huge opportunity for pea proteins which may stimulate the plant based ingredients market growth.

Canola oil has gained popularity owing to its easy availability and diverse applications in cosmetics, food and health industries. It helps increasing immunity as it contains less saturated fats and is very effective for heart health. Rising demand of chemical-free products has increased the usage of canola oil in cosmetic industry pertaining to its anti-aging properties. Growing demand for natural skincare products pertaining to rising health concerns regarding synthetic chemicals is likely to boost the plant-based ingredients market demand.

U.S. potato-based ingredients market demand from animal feed application may witness significant gains at over 5% during the forecast period. Increasing awareness about animal health eating and rising demand for nutrient rich feed for consumers & animals may drive the overall market. Consumers are paying more attention towards label claims while purchasing food products which has led to increasing natural ingredients product demand owing to their high protein level thereby boosting plant-based ingredients market growth.

China soy-based ingredients market demand is expected to witness growth rate at over 6.5% by the end of forecast period. High processed meat and dairy have increased the risk of developing diabetes and cancer which has enhanced the demand of natural and less processed products diets. Changing public preference towards meat substitutes is likely to drive the plant based ingredients market growth.

Cargill, ProVeg International, BI Nutraceuticals and PURIS are major industrial participants in plant-based ingredients market. Companies are focusing to focusing to increase their business by collaborating and partnerships with strong focus on R&D to increase product portfolio.

