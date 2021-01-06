Plant-Based Innovator KOS Spreads Its Roots into New Retailers and Announces New Product Innovations

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KOS announced today its recent launches into several new brick & mortar retailers, including Vitamin Shoppe , H-E-B , Harris-Teeter , Raley's , Weis Markets , Big Y , NEXCOM , and more. In addition, seven new online retailers have recently begun featuring KOS, including iHerb , Walmart.com , Target.com , Lucky Vitamin , Thrive Market , Vitacost, and VitaminShoppe to name a few. These new retail partners bring the brand to a total of 22,524 earned distribution points; a 2,100% increase in just one year. The brand is also announcing the expansion of its popular organic plant-based protein powder line and bringing new specialty supplements to their capsule line.

Despite setbacks related to the COVID-19 pandemic, in 2020 the KOS brand took off like a green, leafy rocket; a consumer embrace exemplified by KOS' rapid expansion across e-commerce and retail channels, by the young company's restless, ongoing innovation, and by 2020's $2.1 million finance round lead by Springdale Ventures; Whole Foods CEO Walter Robb, and Horizon Bank's chair, Jim Schneider. Also, in 2020, KOS added humane heft to its "conscious nourishment" mission—entering into a partnership to attack domestic food insecurity alongside time-tested hunger-fighter Feeding America®. Per this arrangement, every KOS unit purchased means one meal donated to their regional food bank; a robust One-for-One agreement that—to date—has resulted in KOS providing 926,750 meals to families in need.

In addition to impressive growth in 2020, KOS has been busy mining the plant kingdom to add a plethora of new products to their green arsenal—more floral fuel for those determined to place the awesome energies of nature at the glowing center of their 2021 health goals. The new products include:

KOS Blueberry Muffin Protein Powder contains spirulina and is packed with immune-boosting antioxidants, 20 grams of protein and 170 calories per serving.

contains spirulina and is packed with immune-boosting antioxidants, 20 grams of protein and 170 calories per serving. KOS Salted Caramel Coffee Protein Powder includes a wakey-wakey of 50 mg of caffeine, 20 grams of protein and 160 calories per serving.

includes a wakey-wakey of 50 mg of caffeine, 20 grams of protein and 160 calories per serving. The KOS Unflavored and Unsweetened Protein Powder contains 20 grams of protein and 150 calories per serving.

contains 20 grams of protein and 150 calories per serving. KOS Nighty Nite! Capsules contain 5mg of Melatonin, L-Theanine, and Ashwagandha and are the perfect threesome to carry you off to the Land of Nod.

contain 5mg of Melatonin, L-Theanine, and Ashwagandha and are the perfect threesome to carry you off to the Land of Nod. KOS At Ease Soldier! Capsules calm your frayed nerves with a non-chemical answer to your jitters. Each serving delivers Lemon Balm, Ashwagandha, and Passion Flower— nature's plant-based relaxants.

calm your frayed nerves with a non-chemical answer to your jitters. Each serving delivers Lemon Balm, Ashwagandha, and Passion Flower— nature's plant-based relaxants. The KOS Lookin' Good! Capsules contain the stuff to combat cellular aging while naturally enriching hair, nails, and skin. Each serving offers Turmeric, Acerola Cherry Extract, and Fo-Ti enough to make inner beauty glow on the outside. Throw in Vitamins C, D, and E and watch the glow.

"Looking back on this last year we have come a long way with our innovation capabilities," said Allan Stevens, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, KOS. "The protein powder has always been a fan favorite, and we're excited to be able to continue to expand that line to incorporate other plant-based ingredients to make the product even more beneficial. The capsules have also become essential for our busy consumers, who trust our clean, sustainable products and are also on-the-move. Our theme of constant innovation is something we will continue to pursue throughout 2021. We're excited to see our product line and distribution grow even further by fostering new relationships with retail partners, and existing ones."

For more information on KOS and its full line of products, please visit kos.com . If you are a retailer and are interested in carrying KOS's plant-powered nutrition on shelves, KOS products can be sourced through the following distributors: UNFI, KeHE, SuperValu, C&S Wholesale, Imperial Distributors, and DPI Specialty Foods. For direct purchasing agreements with KOS, please contact Derek Dearwater at [email protected].

About KOS

KOS is a mission-based lifestyle brand based out of Santa Barbara, CA, created to deliver life-changing results. Their nature-powered products and lifestyle content are designed to help you look good, feel good, and do good while having a positive impact on your community and the environment. KOS can be found in more than 54 major national and regional brick & mortar retailers throughout the U.S., representing nearly 23,000 total distribution points, with its largest assortment of SKUs offered at Whole Foods Market . KOS is also easily found online at more than 9 online retailers including KOS.com , Amazon , iHerb , Lucky Vitamin , Thrive Market , Vitacost , Target , Walmart , Hi-Health to name a few. For more information, please visit www.kos.com.

