Plant-Based Innovator Veggie Grill Launches Más Veggies Taqueria, Adding Vegan Mexican Food To The Growing Virtual Trend

Mexican food is a hugely popular menu choice in the U.S., and there is a lack of dedicated plant-based Mexican offerings. More Americans today are being mindful of how they live, eat and care for the planet and are demanding more plant-based food options. Kajsa Alger, Veggie Grill's VP of Food and Beverage and former Corporate Chef at Border Grill and Ciudad restaurants, has helped Más Veggies Taqueria develop the creative menu that will be sure to satisfy those who crave Mexican food with a delicious, healthy, and sustainable twist. Menu offerings include: Crispy Poblano Chickin', Shredded Jackfruit Chipotle Carnitas, Cauliflower Asada, Savory Tex-Mex Taco Meat and Crispy Baja Fish in the form of tacos, burritos, nachos, and bowls.

"Veggie Grill is the industry leader in plant-based restaurants and Más Veggies Taqueria is a natural next step for us to advance plant-based eating nationwide and bring a new and exciting experience straight to people's doorsteps," said T.K. Pillan, Veggie Grill's co-founder. "As restaurants nationwide remain closed or are operating with drastically reduced seating capacity for safety reasons, Veggie Grill also seized the opportunity to explore alternative ways to reach these conscious foodies. The virtual Más Veggies Taqueria helps accelerate the plant-based movement while leveraging existing Veggie Grill kitchens nationwide."

Partnering with popular delivery platforms including Doordash, Postmates, Uber Eats, and Grubhub, Más Veggies Taqueria will run a delivery-only operation out of all Veggie Grill kitchens for lunch and dinner service, seven days a week. The virtual restaurant has launched in Hollywood, Pasadena, Long Beach, Boston, New York, and in Downtown Seattle. Other locations across Southern California, Portland and Seattle will follow at the end of January.

For more information and to place an order, please visit www.eatmasveggies.com. A weekly drawing and giveaway will also take place for those that follow the Más Veggies Taqueria Instagram account @masveggiestaqueria.

About Más Veggies Taqueria

Created by Veggie Grill, the largest plant-based restaurant group in the U.S, Más Veggies Taqueria is a delivery-only plant-based Mexican food kitchen, crafting food that is good for our lives and our future. The menu provides a plant-based spin on popular Mexican food favorites, from tacos and burritos to healthy bowls and indulgent nachos. Más Veggies Taqueria will operate out of Veggie Grill's locations in California, Massachusetts, New York, Oregon, and Washington, furthering Veggie Grill's mission to satisfy, empower, and fulfill guests with plant-based food. For more information, hours, and the full menu, please visit www.eatmasveggies.com.

About Veggie Grill

Since 2006, Veggie Grill has led the plant-based movement by providing an accessible way for diners to begin or enhance their plant-based journey. Veggie Grill's menu boasts enticing items ranging from health-conscious to downright indulgent.

