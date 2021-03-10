Plant-Based Innovator Veggie Grill Opens Stand-up Burgers In Berkeley; The Unapologetically Indulgent Burger Joint

People across the U.S. are demanding more sustainable ways of living and eating, and Stand-Up Burgers is here to help them embrace and embark on their conscious food journey. Nutrition, climate change, sustainability and animal welfare are all driving this unstoppable rise in the plant-based movement. Today, with cutting-edge innovation in meat alternatives, standing up for the planet and change has never been easier, more satisfying and more delicious.

"We are excited to introduce Stand-Up Burgers to the Berkeley community – a historically passionate and vocal community - and invite them to stand-up for what they believe in and show love for the planet, animals and themselves, said T.K. Pillan, Veggie Grill's co-founder. "At Veggie Grill we are on a mission to advance plant-based eating nationwide and empower people to eat less meat by providing them with innovative and delicious plant-based experiences."

As a brand that believes in doing good while you eat good, Stand-Up Burgers will partner with various local charities that benefit people, animals and the planet. For the months of March and April, a portion of the proceeds of every purchase of the signature Stand-Up Burger or Stand-Up Shake will go to Berkeley Humane and Support + Feed.

Stand-Up Burgers is the second food concept that Veggie Grill has opened this year to address the surging consumer demand for plant-based options. The company recently launched Más Veggies Taqueria, a virtual Mexican restaurant, offering all plant-based food for delivery only.

Stand-Up Burger menu items include:

THE STAND-UP BURGER – 2x grilled Impossible patty topped with 2x cheese with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and special sauce on a brioche bun.

BBQ BACON – A grilled Impossible patty served with provolone, bacon, pickles, grilled onions, lettuce and BBQ sauce on a brioche bun.

CHILI-CHEESE – A grilled Impossible patty with a 3-bean chili topped with cheddar cheese, and crispy onion strings and served on a brioche bun.

THE FREEBIRD – Crispy Chicken with buffalo sauce, pickles, lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun.

FALAFEL WRAP – Green chickpea falafel, roasted peppers, tzatziki, arugula, cucumber, tomato, and tahini hot sauce wrapped in a spinach tortilla.

SAVE THE ANIMAL-STYLE FRIES – Topped with special sauce and grilled onions.

THE EMERALD CHIP - A seasonal mint shake swirled with chocolate chips and chocolate cream sauce topped with house made whipped cream.

To celebrate the opening, Stand-Up Burgers will be giving away a burger, shake and fries to the first 300 people in line, while supplies last and Free Burgers for Life to one of its lucky Instagram followers. Everyone who follows @eatstandupburgers opening week will be entered to win the contest.

Stand-Up Burgers will also open two locations in Chicago in late spring. For more information, please visit www.standupburgers.com.

About Plant-Based Burgers

Created by the team at Veggie Grill, the largest plant-based restaurant group in the U.S, Stand-Up Burgers is a new plant-based burger concept in which passion for activism and change collides with the world's desires for delicious and decadent plant-based meals. Stand-Up Burgers is building a community that chooses to be bold in all aspects of life – especially in what they choose to eat. Now is the time to take a stand and give voice to the animals and planet.

Stand-Up Burgers donates to local community charity partners with every purchase of a Stand-Up Burger or Stand-Up Shake. Portions of proceeds benefit people, animals and the planet.

Follow Stand-Up Burgers on Instagram @eatstandupburgers

About Veggie Grill

Since 2006, Veggie Grill has led the plant-based movement by providing an accessible way for diners to begin or enhance their plant-based journey. Veggie Grill's menu boasts enticing items ranging from health-conscious to downright indulgent.

Media Contact :

Tracy Rubin

JCUTLER media group

[email protected]

SOURCE Veggie Grill

Related Links

https://www.standupburgers.com/

