Plant-Based Meat Market Size to Reach Revenues of over $12 Billion by 2025 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global plant-based meat market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 18% during the period 2019−2025.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

Asia is expected to become of the most lucrative market for plant-based pork and accounted for over 15% of the market, where the African Swine Fever has reported to disrupt the pork supply.

In North America , the plant-based chicken is expected to witness the fastest growth, followed by plant-based fish which is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 20% during the forecast period.

In Europe , soy accounted for the largest share in the market as a plant-based meat protein source in 2019. However, pea which accounted for the second-largest share in the market is expected to witness the fastest growth and is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 18% during the forecast period.

Soy is the most common protein source used in plant-based meat production. However, pea is increasingly becoming the key ingredient and is expected to generate an incremental revenue of over $1 billion by 2025.

Although plant-based beef dominates the global market, plant-based chicken is likely to witness the fastest growth in the market at a CAGR of over 20% during the forecast period.

The shift towards environmental sustainability, health awareness, and veganism is driving the market for plant-based meat alternatives.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by source, meat type, storage, distribution, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 21 key vendors are profiled

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/plant-based-meat-market-size-analysis

Plant-Based Meat Market – Segmentation

Wheat has been a traditional protein source in plant-based meat. The demand for wheat protein products has been declining considerably, owing to the growing incidence of gluten allergies. The rising health consciousness among consumers is also boosting the demand for gluten-free products.

Increased efforts to enhance consumer awareness of the environmental impact of beef consumption is driving consumers to opt for sustainable substitutes. Beef substitutes are expected to continue to drive market growth in the future. Plant-based beef is still a niche segment in the global plant-based meat market and has enormous growth opportunities in the recent future, with growing penetration and demand for plant-based substitutes.

As meat consumption is decreasing, the demand for an alternative product among non-vegan consumers. The positioning of vegan meat in the chilled meat department is expected to witness significant growth in demand. Moreover, Generation Z and millennial consumers are particularly perceiving chilled foods as more premium and fresher than frozen food, which is expected to boost the refrigerated meat market growth.

Plant-Based Meat Market by Source

Soy

Pea

Wheat

Others

Plant-Based Meat Market by Meat Type

Beef

Chicken

Pork

Fish

Others

Plant-Based Meat Market by Storage

Frozen

Refrigerated

Shelf-stable

Plant-Based Meat Market by Distribution

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Others

Plant-Based Meat Market – Dynamics

As the demand for vegan food rises at a precedented rate, the demand for clean labeled food products is also rising substantially. Veganism or vegan diet is often associated with healthy, wholesome, and natural products. Consumers are not only eating plant-based products but also seek whole foods that are free from artificial ingredients and additives. Most vegan foods, such as fruits and vegetables, nuts, grains, and oil, fall under the category of clean-label products. However, some processed vegan food options contain additives and ingredients that consumers seek to avoid. Clean label has moved from fad to mainstream, and several large and small brands are addressing the growing desire by reformulating ingredients of concern while ensuring that the ingredients are not only preferred by consumers but also function well in the finished product.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Growing Investment in Plant-Based Food Market

Growth in Technology & Innovation

Growth of Vegan Population

Growing Concerns Regarding Environmental Sustainability

Plant-Based Meat Market – Geography

The changing consumption patterns, emerging flexitarian, and vegan diets, rising environmental concerns, growing demand for better-for-you products in North America are driving the market for plant-based meat market in the region. The US is the largest market for plant-based meat globally. Due to the rising awareness of the benefits of plant-based protein and government initiatives, the plant-based protein market is expected to witness rapid growth in Canada. Many consumers avoid animal-sourced protein, thus broadening the opportunity to shift focus to producing alternate types of food that emerges, which drives the demand for plant-based meat.

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/plant-based-meat-market-size-analysis

Plant-Based Meat Market by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Spain



Italy

APAC

China



Japan



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



UAE

Prominent Vendors

Beyond Meat

Morningstar Farms

Gardein

Field Roast

Turtle Island Food

Impossible Foods

Pure Farmland

Sweet Earth

Happy Little Plants

Good Catch

Tyson Foods

Hungry Planet

Next Level Burger

Abbot's Butcher

Atlantic Natural Foods

Don Lee Farms

Dr. Prager's Sensible Foods

No Evil Foods

Ocean Hugger Foods

Sophie's Kitchen

VBites Food Limited

Explore our consumer goods & retail technology profile to know more about the industry.

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Mail: [email protected]

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1-302-469-0707

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence