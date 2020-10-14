Plant-based Powerhouse KOS Welcomes Two New Hires Bringing 50 Years of Combined CPG Experience to Their Executive Team

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KOS — spunky purveyor of plant-based protein and functional ingredient supplements — has named Derek Dearwater their new Chief Revenue Officer and Kevin Dalaeli as Chief Marketing Officer. These two hires bring to KOS a combined 50 years of experience in the consumer packaged goods industry and complement the company's impressive growth over the past year. Dearwater and Dalaeli assume their roles with the goal to elevate KOS as a widely distributed, mission-based brand whose message of deeply natural health and happiness will find a global audience.

KOS KOS

For the past 7.5 years prior to joining KOS, Derek Dearwater oversaw a number of business-critical developments at Naturade - a plant-based supplement and lifestyle company based in Irvine. As President, he was able to increase the company's top-line revenue by +40% from 2012 through 2018 through organic growth of its existing brands, as well as through the development of new brands VeganSmart & VeganSlim. With an impressive Rolodex of more than 180 purchasers in nutritional supplements, reaching over 70,000 retail outlets in North America, Dearwater is a classically trained sales, marketing and operations executive with over 30 years of experience working for a host of blue-chip companies including; Pfizer (Wyeth), The Nature's Bounty Company (Leiner), Shell Oil Products, ConAgra Foods and GlaxoSmithKline (Beecham Products).

"I'm thrilled to be working alongside a team of dedicated, intelligent individuals who are taking the plant-based industry to new heights through innovation," said Derek Dearwater, KOS's new Chief Revenue Officer. "KOS is at the beginning of a major growth trajectory and I feel privileged to have a seat aboard the plant-based rocket ship! These are truly exciting times at KOS. I'm looking forward to aggressively garnering market share through expanding our distribution points worldwide, and across all category segments in which our wonderful broadline brand competes."

Kevin Dalaeli spent the last 13 and-a-half years building and transforming Nutrabolt; the owner of two nine-figure sports nutrition brands — C4® and XTEND® — whose global retail totaled over half a billion. During his time at Nutrabolt, Dalaeli climbed the ladder from Marketing Director to EVP of Digital & Interim CIO, while driving over $100 million retail annually on digital platforms and leading the company's largest sales channel with Amazon. Dalaeli met these impressive goals by forming strong partnerships, eliminating friction and complexity that kills execution, and creating simplicity for scalable and repeatable results—all while improving the quality of life for Nutrabolt's consumers. With the experience of building two nine-figure brands under his belt, Kevin is ready and eager to make the plant-based powerhouse KOS his third brand home run.

"I've always studied trends and tried to look ahead to where the market is going. COVID has had a major impact on the exponential growth of digital and the greater focus on health & wellness," said Kevin Dalaeli, KOS's new Chief Marketing Officer. "KOS is perfectly positioned at the intersection of the explosive digital and wellness growth trends. I'm excited to be working with such an incredible brand, and energized about reinforcing the positive impacts on our health and the environment that a plant-based diet promotes."

"Derek and Kevin bring a wealth of knowledge and experience in creating and developing emerging plant-based brands to incredible growth and innovation," said Tony Stahl, KOS Co-CEO and Co-Founder. "We're confident with their exceptional results-driven experience, KOS will continue to grow as an innovation leader in the plant-based space."

KOS has spread its roots throughout the plant-based nutritive supplement category, leading by innovation with delicious supplements and functional ingredients. The brand has experienced considerable growth throughout the year, showcased by a recent closing of a $2.1 million finance round, a +271% increase in sales, and the introduction of 13,000 new points of distribution in 2020—including Whole Foods Market, Kroger, Raley's, SaveMart, and many other large grocery chains.

For more information on KOS and its full line of products, please visit kos.com . If you are a retailer and are interested in carrying KOS's plant-powered nutrition on shelves, please contact Derek Dearwater at [email protected] .

About KOS

KOS , a producer of plant-based protein and functional ingredients, supports customers' journeys toward plant-centric nutritional lifestyles. KOS's suite of superfoods is designed to deliver the high-octane punch driving the natural world - without the fuel contaminants found in today's dysfunctional processed and meat-based food system. KOS products are made entirely out of the good stuff springing from the soil. Its boutique family of great-tasting, USDA-certified organic, non-GMO, and responsibly-sourced products provide tasty plant-based nutrition for those seeking a healthier way of life in the midst of our busy culture. For more information and a look at KOS's full line of products, please visit www.kos.com .

Media contact:

April/Olivia Donelson/Levis

[email protected]

213.225.4439



SOURCE KOS

Related Links

https://kos.com

