Plant-Based Protein Demand Drives Opportunities in the Global Feed Protein Ingredients Market to 2028

DUBLIN, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Feed Protein Ingredients Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global feed protein ingredients market is the subject of a comprehensive report that provides both qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period spanning 2020 to 2028. The report anticipates significant growth in the global feed protein ingredients market, with a substantial Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) expected during the forecast period from 2022 to 2028.

This in-depth study of the feed protein ingredients market covers an analysis of key geographical regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW) throughout the years 2020 to 2028.

Market Dynamics

The report offers a comprehensive presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends within the global feed protein ingredients market during the period 2020 to 2028. It combines findings from both primary and secondary research.

The report utilizes Porter's five forces model to provide insights into competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market, and opportunities for new entrants in the global feed protein ingredients market from 2020 to 2028. Additionally, the Growth Matrix highlighted in the report offers insights into investment areas that both existing and new market players can consider.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  1. An increase in health care awareness has led consumers to shift their focus to protein and nutrition-based diets.

Restraints

  1. The high cost of protein ingredients negatively affects the market.

Opportunities

  1. Growing demand for plant-based protein creates a lucrative growth opportunity for the market.

Segmentation

The global feed protein ingredients market is segmented based on form, application, source, and end-user.

By Form:

  • Dry
  • Liquid

By Application:

  • Pharmaceutical
  • Animal Feed
  • Food and Beverages
  • Cosmetics and Personal Care

By Source:

  • Plant Source
  • Animal Source

By End-User:

  • Cattle
  • Poultry
  • Swine
  • Pork
  • Others

Company Profiles

The report includes profiles of key companies in the global feed protein ingredients market, such as The Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, DuPont, Rousselot, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Burcon NutraScience, Kewpie Corporation, Tessenderlo Group, Roquette, The Scoular Company, and CHS Inc. These profiles provide insights into each company's product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis, and latest developments.

What Does This Report Deliver?

  1. Comprehensive analysis of both global and regional markets for feed protein ingredients.
  2. Coverage of all segments within the feed protein ingredients market to analyze trends, developments, and forecasts up to 2028.
  3. Detailed analysis of companies operating in the global feed protein ingredients market, including product portfolios, revenue, SWOT analysis, and recent developments.
  4. The Growth Matrix offers an analysis of product segments and geographies that market players should focus on for investment, consolidation, expansion, and diversification

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fm1ykq

