Plant-based Protein Market Worth $40.6 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Plant-based Protein Market by Type (Isolates, Concentrates, Protein Flour), Application (Protein Beverages, Dairy Alternatives, Meat Alternatives, Protein Bars, Processed Meat, Poultry & Seafood, Bakery Product), Source, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Plant-based Protein Market is estimated at USD 18.5 billion in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.0% from 2019 to 2025, to reach USD 40.6 billion by 2025. Public awareness regarding the increase in obesity levels due to unhealthy food consumption that includes packaged food, fast food, carbonated beverages, cold drinks, and excess consumption of animal meat has led to the demand for plant-based protein products such as protein beverages, protein bars, meat alternatives, and dairy alternatives, thereby driving plant-based food & beverage manufacturers to develop plant protein-based products.

The pea segment is projected to be the fastest-growing in the plant-based protein market during the forecast period.

Pea protein is gaining popularity among plant-based protein manufacturers at a global level owing to its high protein content, and health benefits offered such as reduced cholesterol and lower blood pressure. Pea, as a source for plant-based protein products, is used in a wide range of food applications that include meat alternatives, beverages, snacks, bakery products, meat applications, and nutritional supplements. Pea offers characteristic advantages of emulsion, process & extrusion stability. It adds texture, taste, and mouthfeel to a variety of food applications, hence experiencing huge demand. Also, the market is driven by the rising demand for plant-based meat and healthy food products. A significant increase in the usage of pea as a key ingredient is being noticed in the plant-based meat industry.

The nutrition supplements segment is projected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Plant-based proteins are beneficial for weight loss, in addition to providing the building blocks for healthy muscles and tissues. The application of plant-based proteins as nutritional supplements is attributed to their high amino acid profile. Plant-based proteins tend to be lower in calories and fat than animal proteins but higher in fiber and essential nutrients. For instance, pea protein is allergen-free, provides iron, helps in muscle recovery, and helps to regulate blood sugar and insulin effect to prevent body fat storage potentially. Thus, pea protein is emerging as a key ingredient in manufacturing nutritional supplements and is growing at the highest CAGR.

The concentrates segment is projected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Plant-based concentrates are dietary supplements that offer a combination of high-protein and low-calorific value when added to the end product. For instance, pea protein concentrate is obtained by separating the protein fraction of pea seeds from the starch and fiber fraction. Pea protein concentrates are less refined than pea protein isolates. They generally contain 70% to 85% of protein. Plant-based concentrates are used as ingredients to enhance the texture and volume of varied food products. Key market players such as DuPont (US) and Glanbia (Ireland) offer several protein concentrate products that are made up of various sources such as soy, flax, and chia. These products cater to different meat, fish, and various other food & beverage applications.

The North American region is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

The North American market for plant-based proteins is the largest due to the increasing awareness for healthy food ingredients and the trend of weight management among consumers. Plant-based proteins are highly versatile and can be used in applications such as meat analogs and meat extenders. According to research conducted by key players in the market and government surveys, it has been recorded that consumers are demanding meat alternatives to reduce their meat consumption. This trend is expected to drive industry growth in the near future.

This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies along with the product portfolios of leading companies in the plant-based protein market. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as ADM (US), DuPont Danisco (US), Ingredion Inc. (US), Burcon NutraScience Corp. (Canada), Axiom Foods (US), and The Scoular Company (US).

