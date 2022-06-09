Plant-Based Protein Products Market: 40% of Growth to Originate from North America | By Product and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025

Plant Based Protein Products Market: Segmentation Analysis & Forecasts

This market research report is segmented by the Product (Soy protein, Wheat protein, Pea protein, and Others).

The plant-based protein products market share growth by the soy protein segment will be significant during the forecast period. The various health benefits of soy protein, coupled with the rising popularity of veganism, will increase the demand for soy protein and soy protein-based products during the forecast period.

Plant Based Protein Products Market: Regional Analysis & Forecasts

This market research report is segmented by Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The 40% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for plant-based protein products in North America . Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The expanding vegan population base, increasing awareness about the health benefits of plant-based protein products, and an increasing number of new product launches are some of the factors driving the plant-based protein products market in the North America .

Download Our Sample Report for more insights on the market share & contribution of various regions & segments

Plant Based Protein Products Market: Increasing Health Consciousness among Consumers will be a Key Trend in Near Future

The increasing instances of obesity and related diseases are making consumers more health-conscious, and they are demanding food and beverage products that are natural and low in fat and calorie content. To cater to the changing consumer demands, players have started coming up with new plant-based products that have lower fat and calorie content. The health and wellness trend is gaining popularity among consumers, especially young consumers, in the age group of 18-32 years. Many consumers are also ready to pay a premium price for healthy products that offer various functional benefits. The increasing demand for healthy food and beverage products will, therefore, help in the growth of the global plant-based protein products market during the forecast period.

Plant Based Protein Products Market: Growing Number of Product Recalls to Challenge the Market Growth

Manufacturers usually purchase or source raw materials from third-party suppliers. If these raw materials or supplies are not handled properly, the safety and quality of the finished products might get compromised. In line with this, food regulatory and compliance authorities in any country can shut down a business and recall its products from the market if they pose a threat to the wellbeing of consumers. A product recall severely affects a company's brand image as well as its operation and sales. Also, manufacturing and packaging defects further hamper the market's growth. In January 2018 , Healthy Body Services issued a recall of its Soy Complete brand plant-based protein shake due to the presence of undeclared milk in the product. This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. Thus, product contamination and product recalls can severely affect the growth of the global plant-based protein products market during the forecast period.

Buy Report Now! and Defend your Market Share or Win Competitors. Plus Get a Scorecard for Target Partners

Plant Based Protein Products Market: Key Vendors

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Cargill Inc

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Glanbia Nutritionals Inc.

Kerry Group Plc

Mann Packing Co. Inc.

Omega Protein Corp.

PepsiCo Inc.

Tate & Lyle Plc

The Kroger Co.

The plant-based protein products market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

Download Our Sample Report for more vendor insights with latest product offerings & news

Related Reports Include:

Non-GMO Animal Feed Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: Based on Technavio's market sizing methodology, the non-GMO animal feed market size is predicted to surge to USD 13.49 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 7.1%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our Sample Report

Vegan Supplements Market in North America by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The predicted growth for the vegan supplements market share in North America from 2021 to 2026 is USD 768.62 million at a progressing CAGR of 7.75%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our Sample Report

Plant Based Protein Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 6.04 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.34 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, UK, Canada, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Archer Daniels Midland Co., Cargill Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Glanbia Nutritionals Inc., Kerry Group Plc, Mann Packing Co. Inc., Omega Protein Corp., PepsiCo Inc., Tate & Lyle Plc, and The Kroger Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Packaged foods and meats market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Soy protein - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Soy protein - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Soy protein - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Wheat protein - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Wheat protein - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Wheat protein - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Pea protein - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Pea protein - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Pea protein - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 27: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 28: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 35: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 36: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 37: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 39: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 41: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 42: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 43: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 44: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 45: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 46: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

10.4 Cargill Inc

Exhibit 52: Cargill Inc - Overview



Exhibit 53: Cargill Inc - Business segments



Exhibit 54: Cargill Inc - Key offerings



Exhibit 55: Cargill Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 56: Cargill Inc - Segment focus

10.5 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Exhibit 57: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 58: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 59: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 60: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Glanbia Nutritionals Inc.

Exhibit 61: Glanbia Nutritionals Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 62: Glanbia Nutritionals Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 63: Glanbia Nutritionals Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 64: Glanbia Nutritionals Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Kerry Group Plc

Exhibit 65: Kerry Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 66: Kerry Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 67: Kerry Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 68: Kerry Group Plc - Segment focus

10.8 Mann Packing Co. Inc.

Exhibit 69: Mann Packing Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 70: Mann Packing Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 71: Mann Packing Co. Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Omega Protein Corp.

Exhibit 72: Omega Protein Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 73: Omega Protein Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 74: Omega Protein Corp. - Key offerings

10.10 PepsiCo Inc.

Exhibit 75: PepsiCo Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 76: PepsiCo Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 77: PepsiCo Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 78: PepsiCo Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Tate & Lyle Plc

Exhibit 79: Tate & Lyle Plc - Overview



Exhibit 80: Tate & Lyle Plc - Product and service



Exhibit 81: Tate & Lyle Plc - Key news



Exhibit 82: Tate & Lyle Plc - Key offerings

10.12 The Kroger Co.

Exhibit 83: The Kroger Co. - Overview



Exhibit 84: The Kroger Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 85: The Kroger Co. - Key news



Exhibit 86: The Kroger Co. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 87: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 88: Research Methodology



Exhibit 89: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 90: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 91: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio