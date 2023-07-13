Plant Based Protein Products Market to grow by USD 11,138.42 million from 2022 to 2027; expanding global vegan population base drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The plant based protein products market size is estimated to increase by USD 11,138.42 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of almost 17.57%. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021), and Forecast (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report -Request a sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Plant Based Protein Products Market 2023-2027

Plant based protein products market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global plant based protein products market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer plant based protein products in the market are Allmax, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Beyond Meat Inc., Cargill Inc., Cooke Aquaculture Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Elmhurst Milked Direct LLC, FOODS FOR TOMORROW Sl, Forager Project, Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, Glanbia Plc, Hungry Planet Inc., Kerry Group Plc, Maple Leaf Foods Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Puris, Sotexpro, Tate and Lyle Plc, The Bountiful Co., and The Kroger Co. and others.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Vendor Offerings -

Allmax - The company offers plant based protein products such as whey protein isolate powder.

The company offers plant based protein products such as whey protein isolate powder. Archer Daniels Midland Co. - The company offers plant based protein products such as soy protein concentrates and isolates.

The company offers plant based protein products such as soy protein concentrates and isolates. Beyond Meat Inc. - The company offers plant based protein products such as beyond burger and beyond sausage.

The company offers plant based protein products such as beyond burger and beyond sausage. For details on the vendor and its offerings – Request a sample report

Plant Based Protein Products Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on distribution Channel (Offline and Online), product (Soy protein, Wheat protein, Pea protein, and Others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. The various types of offline channels are hypermarkets, supermarkets, and grocery and convenience stores. These organized retailing options, such as hypermarkets and supermarkets, offer consumers a convenient purchasing experience and a wide range of product choices. The global presence of these retailers enhances the visibility and demand for vendor products. Retail stores allow consumers to compare products based on price and quality. On the other hand, grocery and convenience stores are region-centric and often preferred by consumers in close proximity due to convenience. These factors contribute to the growth of the segment and subsequently boost the overall growth of the global plant-based protein supplements market during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global plant based protein products market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global plant based protein products market.

North America is estimated to account for 44% of the growth of the global market. Regional market growth in the plant-based protein supplements market can be attributed to several key factors. One such factor is the expanding base of the vegan population, as more consumers are adopting a vegan lifestyle. Additionally, there is increasing awareness about the health benefits associated with plant-based products, further driving demand in the region. Another contributing factor is the growing number of new product launches, as companies strive to cater to the rising demand for plant-based protein supplements. In the United States , the adoption of vegan diets is on the rise, supported by an increasing number of celebrities endorsing the vegan lifestyle. Consequently, there has been a surge in the number of startups offering vegan food and beverage products in the country. In Canada , the food industry holds a significant position, being the second-largest manufacturing industry in terms of production value in the region. Canada also stands as the fifth-largest exporter of agricultural and agri-food products globally, with an annual export value of $56 billion . This includes both primary crops and processed food and beverage products. The country's strong position in agriculture and food exports will contribute to the growth of the plant-based protein supplements market in the region during the forecast period.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 - Download a Sample Report

Plant Based Protein Products Market – Market Dynamics

Plant Based Protein Products Market Driver

Expanding global vegan population base is a major factor driving the market growth. The thriving global market for plant-based protein products can be attributed to the increasing number of individuals adopting vegan lifestyles worldwide. This rise in adoption is driven by a growing awareness of the numerous health benefits associated with vegan diets, including a higher intake of fiber, antioxidants, and essential nutrients such as potassium, magnesium, and vitamins. Vegan diets have also been linked to weight loss, improved kidney function, lower blood sugar levels, and a reduced risk of heart disease. The trend is particularly prevalent among millennials, and countries like the US, Canada, Mexico, the UK, Germany, and France have witnessed a significant increase in the number of vegan consumers. In the UK alone, the vegan population already exceeds 3 million, with projections indicating further growth. As a result, the expanding global vegan population is a key driver behind the growth of the plant-based protein products market. Therefore such factors are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Plant Based Protein Products Market Trends

Increasing health consciousness is an emerging trend shaping market growth. The global plant-based protein products market is poised for growth due to the increasing consumer focus on health and wellness. As concerns about obesity and related health issues rise, consumers are actively seeking natural, low-fat, and low-calorie food and beverage options. To meet these evolving demands, industry players are introducing new plant-based products that offer reduced fat and calorie content. This trend is especially prevalent among young consumers aged 18 to 32, who prioritize functional benefits and are willing to pay a premium for healthier choices. The growing demand for healthier food and beverage options is expected to drive the expansion of the global plant-based protein products market during the forecast period.

Plant Based Protein Products Market Challenge

Increasing number of product recalls is a major challenge hindering market growth. Improper handling of raw materials and supplies can have serious implications for manufacturers, impacting the safety and quality of finished products. Regulatory authorities have the authority to take action, such as shutting down businesses and issuing product recalls, if there are concerns about consumer well-being. Product recalls can significantly damage a company's brand reputation, disrupt operations, and lead to decreased sales. Manufacturing and packaging defects also present obstacles to market growth. For instance, in October 2018, Forager Project recalled its Nuts and Vanilla - Organic Plant Protein Shake due to undeclared almond flour, which could pose severe allergic reactions for individuals with almond allergies. Similarly, in January 2018, Healthy Body Services recalled its Soy Complete brand plant-based protein shake because it contained undeclared milk, as identified by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. Such factors are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, Trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Plant Based Protein Products Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the plant based protein products market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the plant based protein products market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the plant based protein products market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of plant based protein products market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The plant-based beverages processing equipment market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.94% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,328.36 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product type (homogenizer, filtration, heat exchangers, filling and packaging systems, and others), type (soy, almond, oat, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The shelf life extension of food products is notably driving market growth.

The plant-based protein products market share for infants is expected to increase by USD 1.18 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.82%. This report extensively covers the plant-based protein products market segmentation for infants by product (SBPP (soy-based protein products) for infants and OPBPP (other plant-based protein products) for infants) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and South America). One of the key factors driving the global plant-based protein products for infants market growth is the rise in the number of working women.

Plant Based Protein Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.57% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 11,138.42 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 15.45 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Allmax, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Beyond Meat Inc., Cargill Inc., Cooke Aquaculture Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Elmhurst Milked Direct LLC, FOODS FOR TOMORROW Sl, Forager Project, Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, Glanbia Plc, Hungry Planet Inc., Kerry Group Plc, Maple Leaf Foods Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Puris, Sotexpro, Tate and Lyle Plc, The Bountiful Co., and The Kroger Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global plant based protein products market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global plant based protein products market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Distribution channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 Soy protein - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Soy protein - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Soy protein - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Soy protein - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Soy protein - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Wheat protein - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Wheat protein - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Wheat protein - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Wheat protein - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Wheat protein - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Pea protein - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Pea protein - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Pea protein - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Pea protein - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Pea protein - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 114: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Allmax

Exhibit 116: Allmax - Overview



Exhibit 117: Allmax - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Allmax - Key offerings

12.4 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Exhibit 119: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Segment focus

12.5 Beyond Meat Inc.

Exhibit 123: Beyond Meat Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Beyond Meat Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Beyond Meat Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 Cargill Inc.

Exhibit 126: Cargill Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Cargill Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Cargill Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 129: Cargill Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 Cooke Aquaculture Inc.

Exhibit 130: Cooke Aquaculture Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Cooke Aquaculture Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Cooke Aquaculture Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Exhibit 133: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 134: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 135: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 136: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Segment focus

12.9 Elmhurst Milked Direct LLC

Exhibit 138: Elmhurst Milked Direct LLC - Overview



Exhibit 139: Elmhurst Milked Direct LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Elmhurst Milked Direct LLC - Key offerings

12.10 Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc

Exhibit 141: Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc - Overview



Exhibit 142: Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc - Business segments



Exhibit 143: Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc - Segment focus

12.11 Glanbia Plc

Exhibit 145: Glanbia Plc - Overview



Exhibit 146: Glanbia Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 147: Glanbia Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: Glanbia Plc - Segment focus

12.12 Hungry Planet Inc.

Exhibit 149: Hungry Planet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Hungry Planet Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: Hungry Planet Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 Kerry Group Plc

Exhibit 152: Kerry Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 153: Kerry Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 154: Kerry Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 155: Kerry Group Plc - Segment focus

12.14 PepsiCo Inc.

Exhibit 156: PepsiCo Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 157: PepsiCo Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 158: PepsiCo Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 159: PepsiCo Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: PepsiCo Inc. - Segment focus

12.15 Tate and Lyle Plc

Exhibit 161: Tate and Lyle Plc - Overview



Exhibit 162: Tate and Lyle Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 163: Tate and Lyle Plc - Key news



Exhibit 164: Tate and Lyle Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 165: Tate and Lyle Plc - Segment focus

12.16 The Bountiful Co.

Exhibit 166: The Bountiful Co. - Overview



Exhibit 167: The Bountiful Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 168: The Bountiful Co. - Key offerings

12.17 The Kroger Co.

Exhibit 169: The Kroger Co. - Overview



Exhibit 170: The Kroger Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 171: The Kroger Co. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 172: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 173: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 174: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 175: Research methodology



Exhibit 176: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 177: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 178: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio