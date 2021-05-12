Plant-Based Restaurant, Burger Patch, to Partner With 2021 SBD World's Strongest Man Competition

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sacramento's homegrown 100% plant-based fast-food restaurant, Burger Patch, has signed on as the "Official Local Restaurant Partner" of the 2021 SBD World's Strongest Man competition. The annual global competition of strength is set to take place for the first time ever in Sacramento June 15-20, 2021 and in 2022 as well.

"We're excited to be part of this unique event that spotlights Sacramento with such incredible energy," said Burger Patch co-founder Danea Horn.

Burger Patch Official Local Restaurant Partner SBD World's Strongest Man Burger Patch plant-based meal

The partnership marks another milestone for the rapidly growing local burger chain as they continue to break new ground with their spin on the classic American meal serving up modern ingredients with nostalgic taste. Burger Patch will be opening the doors to a new brick & mortar location Saturday May 15th in East Sacramento and recently announced plans for another in the Land Park neighborhood of Sacramento, complete with a central prep kitchen, to open in late 2021. The new locations will mark the fourth and fifth Northern California outposts for the brand including an earlier foray into large-scale sports and entertainment with their previous local eats offering inside Sacramento's Golden 1 Center becoming the first 100% plant-based chain to land inside an NBA arena.

Since its inception, Burger Patch has already grilled up over 250,000 convenient meals providing a delicious and more conscious alternative to traditional fast-food that is kinder for the planet, animals and communities with over $35,000 given back to local non-profits. The lines continue to blur for consumers looking for a better burger, with the award-winning Burger Patch plant-based options offering up an equitable serving of protein and taste in every bite.

Two of the company's owners, co-founder and CEO Phil Horn and COO Stephen Leopold, are no strangers to professional sports with over 20 years of combined experience as executives in the NBA working alongside world-class athletes, many of whom are now migrating to plant-based diets. Horn sees the Burger Patch alternative starting to hit a mainstream stride. "If our burgers can meet the needs of elite athletes like the world's strongest men, we're confident they'll stack up for every consumer."

Through the partnership, Burger Patch will supply the World's Strongest Man competition with on-site catering and serve as the preferred dining destination for event staff and competitors.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES CONTACT:

Burger Patch – Phil Horn – 916-350-1142 – [email protected]

World's Strongest Man – Rachael Trager – [email protected]

