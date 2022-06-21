Plant-Based Skincare Products Continue to Rise in Popularity

Jun 21, 2022, 08:43 ET
Venezia 1920 Uses Mostly Vegetarian Ingredients
BOCA RATON, Fla, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Plant-based skincare products are "less toxic for the environment and more beneficial for [the] skin."
"We developed the limited edition of Venezia 1920 skincare products because consumers are looking to keep themselves and the world safe," said Gianluca Zin, founder of the global beauty brand Venezia 1920. "Venezia 1920's luxury skincare products contain mostly high-grade botanical extracts which are better for the environment and your skin."
Venezia 1920 products do not contain petroleum jelly and mineral oil*, parabens, heavy metals, including Nickel**, or other potentially harmful ingredients.
TheVoiceofWomen.com list several reasons to choose vegetarian-based skincare products, including:
- Safe to Use: No Harsh Chemicals
- Healthier for skin
- Focuses on multiple skin issues
- Cruelty-free skincare
- Environmentally friendly
"We avoid potentially dangerous substances in our products as opposed to other personal care brands on the market," Zin said. "ConsciousLifeandStyle.com reminds us that we use personal care products in the morning that may contain potentially toxic ingredients, such as toothpaste, face wash, toner, moisturizer, mascara, foundation, lotion, deodorant, and maybe a spritz of perfume."
And that is just when people wake up.
"Consumers probably don't realize that skincare products do not need FDA premarket approval unless they use color additives," Zin added.
Venezia 1920 skincare products include:
- Intense Purifying Face Cleanser with Pomegranate and Black Currant
- Anti-Aging Micellar Lotion with Marigold E Hamamelis
- Super Moisturizing Cream With Aloe and Hyaluronic Acid
- Lifting Cream with Damask Rose
- Super Moisturizing Anti-Aging Cream with Tetravalent
- Anti-Aging Vehicular Serum with Liposomes
- Lifting Moisturizer Serum with Crystalskin
Zin said Venezia 1920 products contain effective skincare ingredients, including Aloe Vera, Macadamia oil, ceramides, Chamomile essential oil, Pomegranate, vitamins A, E, and Hyaluronic Acid.
"We are part of the movement toward plant-based products," Zin said. "People want safer, healthier skincare products. The pandemic helped focus people on their health and skin is the largest organ of the body."
For more information, email [email protected].
* Except in massage oil
** Nickel <0.00001%
