Plant-based Water Market Size to Grow by USD 12.96 Bn| 36% of the growth to originate from APAC| Technavio

Vendor Insights

Plant-based Water Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Alibi

Caliwater LLC

Caribe Juice

Danone SA

Drink Simple

Genius Juice

HappyTree Maple Water

Harmless Harvest Inc.

Maple 3

Nestle SA

Nordic Koivu Ltd.

PepsiCo Inc.

Rebel Kitchen

Sibberi

Steaz

SunOpta Inc.

The Tetra Laval Group

The Vita Coco Co.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report .

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will account for 36 percent of market growth. In APAC, Indonesia and India are the most important markets for plant-based water. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions.

Plant-based water market expansion in APAC will be aided by the entry of global businesses and consumers, as well as an increase in the number of health-conscious customers, over the forecast period.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, Indonesia, India, UK, and France are expected to emerge as prominent markets for the Plant-based Water Market during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with a detailed analysis of the top regions. Request Free Sample Report.

Key Segment Analysis

During the projection period, the coconut water segment will raise its share of the plant-based water market significantly. The increased knowledge of the high nutritional value of coconut goods in nations like the United States, the United Kingdom, and others will lead to a surge in demand for packaged coconut water products, propelling market growth in the next years.

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

New product introductions are one of the main drivers of the worldwide plant-based water industry's growth. Another market trend that is projected to favorably impact the industry in the forecast period is the rising demand for organic plant-based water. However, one of the major roadblocks to the worldwide plant-based water industry's expansion is the use of dangerous methods by coconut water manufacturers.

Download a free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the Plant-based Water Market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Peaches and Nectarines Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Frozen Waffles Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Plant-based Water Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 25.05% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 12.96 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 22.26 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key consumer countries US, Indonesia, India, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Alibi, Caliwater LLC, Caribe Juice, Danone SA, Drink Simple, Genius Juice, HappyTree Maple Water, Harmless Harvest Inc., Maple 3, Nestle SA, Nordic Koivu Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Rebel Kitchen, Sibberi, Steaz, SunOpta Inc., The Tetra Laval Group, and The Vita Coco Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product Type

5.3 Coconut water - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Coconut water - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Coconut water - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Coconut water - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Coconut water - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Maple water - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Maple water - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Maple water - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Maple water - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Maple water - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Other plant-based water - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Other plant-based water - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Other plant-based water - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Other plant-based water - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Other plant-based water - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product Type

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Product Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Indonesia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Indonesia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Alibi

Exhibit 93: Alibi - Overview



Exhibit 94: Alibi - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Alibi - Key offerings

10.4 Caliwater LLC

Exhibit 96: Caliwater LLC - Overview



Exhibit 97: Caliwater LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: Caliwater LLC - Key offerings

10.5 Drink Simple

Exhibit 99: Drink Simple - Overview



Exhibit 100: Drink Simple - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: Drink Simple - Key offerings

10.6 HappyTree Maple Water

Exhibit 102: HappyTree Maple Water - Overview



Exhibit 103: HappyTree Maple Water - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: HappyTree Maple Water - Key offerings

10.7 Maple 3

Exhibit 105: Maple 3 - Overview



Exhibit 106: Maple 3 - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Maple 3 - Key news



Exhibit 108: Maple 3 - Key offerings

10.8 Nestle SA

Exhibit 109: Nestle SA - Overview



Exhibit 110: Nestle SA - Business segments



Exhibit 111: Nestle SA - Key news



Exhibit 112: Nestle SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: Nestle SA - Segment focus

10.9 Nordic Koivu Ltd.

Exhibit 114: Nordic Koivu Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Nordic Koivu Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Nordic Koivu Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 PepsiCo Inc.

Exhibit 117: PepsiCo Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 118: PepsiCo Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 119: PepsiCo Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 120: PepsiCo Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: PepsiCo Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Sibberi

Exhibit 122: Sibberi - Overview



Exhibit 123: Sibberi - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Sibberi - Key offerings

10.12 The Vita Coco Co.

Exhibit 125: The Vita Coco Co. - Overview



Exhibit 126: The Vita Coco Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: The Vita Coco Co. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 128: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 129: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 130: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 131: Research methodology



Exhibit 132: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 133: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 134: List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio