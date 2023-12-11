Plant-based Water Market to increase by USD 12.76 billion between 2023 to 2028; North America accounts for 35% of the global market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The plant-based water market is expected to grow by USD 12.76 billion from 2023 to 2028, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of  19.64% during the forecast period. New product launches are notably driving the plant-based water market. However, factors such as harmful methods adopted by coconut water manufacturing players may impede market growth. The market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online), product type (coconut water, maple water, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The free sample report is available in PDF format 

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Plant-based Water Market 2024-2028

Key Segment Analysis

The market share by offline segment is significant during the forecast period. The offline segment includes supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, independent retailers, and specialty stores. Moreover, supermarkets and hypermarkets have emerged as the most popular distribution channels for products like plant-based water which is fueling the growth of this segment. In addition, factors including discounted prices and a pleasant shopping experience due to the ambient store atmosphere and shelf display are contributing to the growth of this segment. Furthermore, the main factors that are driving the sales of plant-based water in this segment include the growing retail industry and the setting up of numerous new retail outlets which is positively impacting the market. Hence, such factors are fueling the segment which in turn drives the market growth during the forecast period.

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, View the Free PDF Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis 

North America accounts for 35% of the market growth during the forecast period.  Factors such as the growing health consciousness among consumers, the shift in consumers from sweetened carbonated beverages to more naturally flavored beverages like plant-based water, and new product launches and innovative packaging are contributing to the market growth in North America. Furthermore, several prominent players will be experimenting with flavors within plant-based water which is positively impacting the market growth in the region. Hence, such factors are driving the market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Company Insights 
The plant-based water market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including Alibi, AquaBotanical Water, Caliwater LLC, Danone SA, Drink Simple, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Forager Project, Genius Juice, Glanbia plc, HappyTree Maple Water, Harmless Harvest Inc., Maple 3, Nestle SA, Nordic Koivu Ltd., Rebel Kitchen, Steaz, SunOpta Inc., Tetra Pak Group, The Coca Cola Co., and The Vita Coco Co. Inc.

Plant-based Water Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2023

Historic period

2018-2022

Forecast period

2024-2028

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.64%

Market Growth 2024-2028

USD 12.76 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

18.86

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 35%

Key countries

US, Indonesia, India, UK, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Market Segmentation by Product Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

