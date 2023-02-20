Plant-Derived and Synthetic Sugar Market is Anticipated to Reach USD 77,167.42 Million by 2029, Size, Share, Future Trends, Growth Statistics, Demand and Competitive Analysis

TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plant-Derived and Synthetic Sugar market" is the title of a new report from Data Bridge Market Research. Key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive environment are all dissected in detail in the research. The universal Plant-Derived and Synthetic Sugar market analysis document endows with the basic information about industry, definition, classification, application, industry chain structure, industry overview and international market analysis. This market report make available the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, market demand and supply scenarios. According to this report, the market is expected to grow at a substantial Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. It also endows with a widespread study about different market segments and regions. Plant-Derived and Synthetic Sugar report takes into account the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the market competition landscape with the help of SWOT analysis



Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global plant-derived and synthetic sugar market is expected to reach a value of USD 77,167.42 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

A product that is used to sweeten food is sugar. Sugar from plants is known as "plant-derived sugar," It is utilized in various sectors, including those that produce animal feed, beverages, biofuels, food, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. In the food, beverage, pharmaceutical, and other industries, synthetic sugar is a form of sugar manufactured chemically by the chemical industry. Due to their health advantages, goods made of sugar from plants and synthetic sources are widely employed in the food sector. The most popular and essential components in the worldwide food and beverage business are plant-derived and synthetic sugars, which alter the taste and improve the palatability of finished goods. Because they give the body rapid energy enrichment, the demand for these sugars has grown dramatically. It is anticipated that the artificial sweetener market will steadily expand worldwide.

The plant-derived and synthetic sugar market is driven by the numerous benefits they offer to companies and employees. The plant-derived and synthetic sugar market is also driven by increased demand for healthy food ingredients in the food and beverage industry. People's awareness of natural sweeteners puts manufacturers' demand to supply natural sweeteners. It ultimately acts as a driver for the growth of the market. Consumers are increasingly looking for foods that are minimal in calories, fat, sodium, and added sugars as part of a growing trend toward healthy eating. Manufacturers of artificial and plant-derived sugar can take advantage of this opportunity to enter this expanding market. However, the high cost of plant-derived sugar compared to regular sugar is one of the main restraining factors limiting the market's growth.

OPPORTUNITY

Expansion And New Product Launches In This Industry

As an alternative to sugar, artificial sweeteners are becoming more and more common. The prevalence of obesity, diabetes, and metabolic syndrome has increased. This, combined with increased consumer knowledge, has resulted in a continuous paradigm change favoring artificial sweeteners with few calories. These artificial sweeteners, non-nutritive sweeteners (NNS), low-calorie sweeteners, and intense sweeteners deliver more sweetness per gram while having zero or a few calories. They are used in beverages, nutritional supplements, medications, and mouthwashes.

Some of the major players operating in the global plant-derived and synthetic sugar market are:

ADM,

Cargill , Incorporated,

, Incorporated, Ingredion,

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.,

BENEO,

DuPont,

Mafco Worldwide LLC,

NOW Foods,

Roquette Frères,

NutraSweet Co,

Tate & Lyle,

PYURE BRANDS LLC,

Hermes Sweeteners Ltd.,

Südzucker AG,

HSWT,

Layn Corp.,

WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LTD,

Celanese Corporation,

Grupo PSA,

JK Sucralose

Recent Development

In August 2021 , JK Sucralose Inc. developed the new kajukatali, the famous Indian sweet item, using a high-intensity sweetener and bulking agent. The new product intends to make it suitable for the diabetic patient by avoiding high sugar content. The demand for sugar-free products is increasing with health awareness and healthy food preference by consumers. The company can capture this trend with its new product and will get profit from the new product launches.

Investing in this study would grant you access to valuable information, including:

Comprehensive coverage of the Plant-derived and synthetic sugar Industry , both globally and broken down by regions.

, both globally and broken down by regions. Regional-level breakdowns of the market, including North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , South America , and the Middle East & Africa .

, , , , and the & . Country-specific market size splits for the most important countries with major market shares.

Market share and revenue/sales data for the industry's leading players.

Analysis of market trends such as emerging technologies, products, and start-ups, as well as PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter's Five Forces, and more.

Detailed market size data, including breakdowns by application/industry verticals.

Projections and forecasts for the market's future growth and development.

Plant-Derived and Synthetic Sugar Market Segmentations:

Type

Plant-derived sugar

Synthetic sugar

Form

Dry

Liquid

Application

Food and beverages

Dietary supplements

Pharmaceutical

Sport nutrition

Others

Plant-Derived and Synthetic Sugar Market Country Level Analysis

The countries covered in the plant-derived and synthetic sugar market report are U.S., Canada, and Mexico in North America, Germany, U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Sweden, Turkey, rest of Europe. China, Japan, India, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, South Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, New Zealand, Vietnam and rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, rest of South America, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait and rest of the Middle East and Africa.

Asia-Pacific is dominating the global plant-derived and synthetic sugar market. Asia-Pacific is the largest market for sugar. Expiations in online retail and distribution channels will help to get high demand worldwide, which is the major reason for the growth of the global plant-derived and synthetic sugar market in Asia-Pacific. However, the high cost of excellent raw materials likely restricts the market growth.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Plant-derived and synthetic sugar Market: Regulations Market Overview Global Plant-derived and synthetic sugar Market, By Type Global Plant-derived and synthetic sugar Market, By Form Global Plant-derived and synthetic sugar Market, By Application Global Plant-derived and synthetic sugar Market, By Region Global Plant-derived and synthetic sugar Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

