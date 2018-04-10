Plant Farley Unit 1 planned activities underway for the continued production of clean, safe, reliable and affordable nuclear energy

"Our number one priority during this outage is safety, and the keys to our success are our outstanding employees and supporting partners," said Site Vice President Dennis Madison. "I am proud of the preparations we have made as one team, and every team member is putting forth a total commitment to accomplish this refueling outage at the highest levels of safety and performance."

Each unit at Plant Farley requires new fuel every 18 months. The most recent refueling outage for Unit 1 was completed in the fall of 2016.

Employees from across the Southern Nuclear fleet are assisting Farley's staff of more approximately 900 in the refueling effort. More than 800 additional alliance partners and vendors are on site performing specialized tasks. This supplemental workforce provides economic stimulus to surrounding communities during the planning stages and throughout the outage.

Farley Unit 2 continues to generate electricity while Unit 1 is offline and refueling.

Southern Nuclear, a subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), is a leader among the nation's nuclear energy facility operators and an innovator in advanced nuclear technologies. Southern Nuclear operates a total of six units for Alabama Power and Georgia Power at the Joseph M. Farley Nuclear Plant near Dothan, Ala.; the Edwin I. Hatch Nuclear Plant near Baxley, Ga.; and the Alvin W. Vogtle Electric Generating Plant near Waynesboro, Ga. Southern Nuclear is the licensee of two new nuclear units currently under construction at Plant Vogtle that are the first nuclear units being constructed in the United States in more than 30 years.

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is America's premier energy company, with 44,000 MW of generating capacity and 1,500 billion cubic feet of combined natural gas consumption and throughput volume serving 9 million electric and gas utility customers through its subsidiaries. The company provides clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy through electric utilities in four states, natural gas distribution utilities in seven states, a competitive generation company serving wholesale customers across America and a nationally recognized provider of customized energy solutions, as well as fiber optics and wireless communications.

