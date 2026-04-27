Plant it Forward: FirstEnergy Pennsylvania Celebrates Earth and Arbor Days with Free Trees in Westmoreland County

GREENSBURG, Pa., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Employee volunteers from FirstEnergy Pennsylvania Electric Company (FE PA), a FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) company doing business as West Penn Power, will be giving away trees in Westmoreland County as part of extended Arbor Day celebrations.

The volunteers from West Penn Power's Green Team will be giving away more than 200 flowering dogwoods on April 27, starting at 10:00 a.m., at Jeannette Greenspaces at South 7th St. and Clay Ave. in Jeannette.

FirstEnergy Pennsylvania is giving away trees in Jeanette, Westmoreland County. West Penn Power Logo (PRNewsfoto/FirstEnergy Corp.)

Residents who pick up a flowering dogwood, which can grow up to 33 feet tall, should make sure to plant it in a safe location – at least 20 to 50 feet away from power lines, the recommended distance for trees that grow up to 40 feet tall. Smaller trees up to 25 feet can be planted closer. Taller varieties such as maple, oak, pine or spruce should be planted at least 50 feet from the nearest overhead wires.

Jessica Shaffer, Advanced Scientist and Chair, FirstEnergy Green Team: "Events like these help contribute to a cleaner, green environment for our customers and local towns. They also educate residents about choosing the right tree, planting it in the right place and providing proper maintenance so our electric system remains safe and reliable. We're excited to partner with Jeannette Greenspaces once again. This is a big event, but just a small part of our ongoing commitments to stewardship and the communities we serve."

The event, which will also include preparations for the local community garden, are part of the company's Earth Day (April 22) and Arbor Day (April 25) celebrations.

Green Teams Bring Employees into the Community

West Penn Power's Green Team is made up of employees who volunteer their time and talents to support a wide variety of environmental initiatives. FirstEnergy's Green Team chapters in Ohio, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland and New Jersey have a collective goal to plant or donate more than 26,000 trees this year. The Green Teams surpassed the company's goal in 2025, planting more than 30,000 trees over the course of the year.

West Penn Power serves approximately 725,000 customers in 24 counties within central and southwestern Pennsylvania. Follow West Penn Power on X @W_Penn_Power and on Facebook at facebook.com/WestPennPower.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving more than six million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at firstenergycorp.com and on X @FirstEnergyCorp .

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.