Plant Juice Oils launches New "100 Days, 100 Sprays" campaign in support of President Biden's 100-day plan encouraging Americans to Mask Up

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In support of President Biden's new 100-day mask challenge to help stop the spread of coronavirus, Plant Juice Oils today announced the launch of "100 Days, 100 Sprays," a new campaign designed to rally all Americans to commit to mask up for a cause. Known for their all-natural therapeutic essential oil blends, Plant Juice Oils launched a line of mask sprays to help offset the side effects of daily mask wearing, from 'mask breath' to 'mask anxiety.'

"We know that wearing a mask is one of the best defenses against spreading this virus, but it can also be uncomfortable, especially for our essential workers who are wearing masks all day long," said Plant Juice Oils Co-Founder Amber Laign. "That's what inspired us to develop our Mask It line of sprays. It's been so rewarding to hear from people all over the country who tell us that our sprays helped them overcome the stress and side effects of mask wearing. We want to do our small part because we're all in this together."

Here's how it works:

1.) Post a photo of yourself or a loved one wearing a mask on Instagram using the hashtag #MaskUp100

2.) Nominate at least one friend in the comments and Tag @plantjuiceoils

3.) Follow @plantjuiceoils as daily winners will be featured on their Instagram Stories

Beginning January 21 through May 1 one winner will be chosen at random daily to receive a special MaskUp100 kit. Plant Juice Oils will donate $1 from every Mask It purchase to Together Rising, and at the end of 100 days Plant Juice Oils will present a donation to Together Rising.

"This pandemic has left so many individuals and families in crisis, we're partnering with Together Rising to support the most vulnerable groups and heroic healthcare workers during this critical time," said Plant Juice Oils Co-Founder Marci Freede.

Mask It has zero synthetics, zero perfumes, is third-party tested and safe for travel, making it an easy routine staple for both adults and children. Mask It comes in 6 scents – Relax, a calming blend of lavender and bergamot – Uplift, an energizing blend of sweet orange and peppermint and the newly launched Refresh, an invigorating blend of bergamot, grapefruit and ylang ylang. The response was so positive they were inspired to expand the product line with 3 kids sprays (Sugar Cookie, Chocolate Mint and Bubble Gum).

About Plant Juice Oils

Plant Juice Oils' Co-founders, Amber Laign and Marci Freede believe in the maximizing power that comes from the blending of natural plant extracts, like those in essential oils and broad-spectrum CBD oil. The brand develops products with a purpose that harness the medicinal properties given by Mother Nature. Through innovative product development, Plant Juice Oils is committed to providing consumers all-natural products that elevate everyday wellness. The company also produces CBD infused products using broad spectrum oil from organic, cruelty-free, non-GMO hemp. All mask sprays do not contain CBD.

