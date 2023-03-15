Plant Junkie: The Sustainable and Healthy Alternative to Traditional Fast Food

Plant Junkie Opens Its Doors, Providing Sustainable and Affordable Plant-Based Fast Food for All Dietary Needs

NEW YORK, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Plant Junkie, a new fast-food restaurant specializing in plant-based cuisine, is now open for business in multiple locations around Manhattan and Chicago. Founded by New York Restauranteur Nat Milner and Chef Hiranth Jaysinghe, Plant Junkie offers a delicious and healthy alternative to traditional fast food.

With a focus on natural, wholesome ingredients and sustainable sourcing, Plant Junkie offers a wide variety of bowls, sandwiches, burgers, salads and sides that are entirely plant-based. With both gluten-free and soy-free options, the menu caters to a range of dietary needs. Whether you are a seasoned vegan or simply looking to incorporate more plant-based meals into your diet, Plant Junkie has something for everyone.

"We are thrilled to be operating at Urbanspaces around New York City," said Nat Milner, co-founder. "As New Yorkers ourselves, we know that there is a growing demand for plant-based fast food that is more than just 'burgers and fries' or 'make your own salad.' We've got comfort superfoods on offer, tasty vittles that will satisfy your hunger but won't send you back to the office to face the afternoon in a bloated food coma."

Hiranth Jaysinghe, co-founder of Plant Junkie and the mastermind behind the menu, added, "Our goal with Plant Junkie is to make plant-based eating accessible and affordable to everyone. We believe that good food should be delicious and good for you, and that it should also be good for the environment. That's why we use only the freshest, most sustainable ingredients in all of our dishes."

Plant Junkie is located at Urbanspaces around New York City (152 W 52, 124 E 14th, 230 Park, and 100 Pearl.) and Chicago (15 West Washington) and is open for lunch and dinner. To learn more about the restaurant and view the full menu, visit their website at www.plantjunkieusa.com

https://www.instagram.com/plantjunkieusa/

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

Jeff Fagen – CMO Chief Marketing Officer – 347.613.0282

SOURCE Plant Junkie