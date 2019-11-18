Plant Nanny 2, the Self-care Water Consumption Reminding app Has Been Nominated for "Google Play Best of 2019" Launches Brand New Version 2.0

Plant Nanny2 helps people by keeping track of how much water they consume daily. By drinking a glass of water, users also water the app's plants making the experience not only rewarding for their well-being but also interactive and fun. Every day, users can collect adorable plants and make sure they get hydrated and grow together.

Fourdesire's CEO and producer Wei-Fan Chen mentions: "Our favorite moment is when receiving feedbacks from our users! One user from the Philippines who said on Instagram that, because the country had been facing severe droughts and heatwaves, many people weren't awaring to get enough water. However, whenever she opened the app and saw its poor little plants, she realized they were reflecting the state of her own body which lack of liquid intake which truly motivates her to change the mindset."

Launched in January 2019, currently Plant Nanny2 has accumulated 1.7 million global users. The upgraded version 2.0 launches a new series of adorable plant to have users more engaged. Artist of Plant Nanny2, Douzi Huang, talked about her inspiration for the creation of newly released plants: "The way it started was one of our team members just randomly said something like, 'I wish I had a couch potato.' That's when the inspiration hit! What if there were a potato that was so lazy, and even too lazy to grow! How funny would that be? So, we made its personality all soft and lazy, just a little sprout rolling around not even bothering."

Plant Nanny2 enables users to customize the way they manage their water consumption goals, with a whole new variety of adorable and lively plants makes the experience joyful and highly rewarding on many levels. CEO Chen mentions: "Drinking water is an irreplaceable part of being healthy. By making it, each cup of water also replenishes the plants' hydration, we hope to remind users to take better care of themselves."

Drinking water has never been more important. Get motivated and stay hydrated. For further information and to download the app for iOS and Android devices, visit the official site, App Store or Google Play.

About Fourdesire

Fourdesire, the company behind Plant Nanny2, was founded in 2013 and is a well-known app developer with several award-winning apps and more than 23 million users worldwide. Publications such as Business Insider, Buzzfeed, and The Washington Post have reported on the company's products: Plant Nanny, Walkr, and Fortune City. Available in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. For more information, visit fourdesire.com.

