Plant People Expands Online Distribution with Launch on Arrive Market, New High-Quality CBD Marketplace

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Plant People, a mission-driven company that creates doctor-formulated plant, herbal and mushroom-based advanced wellness products for natural healing, is now available on Arrive Market, a new online marketplace for high-quality, lab-tested cannabidiol (CBD) products. Selected as one of a short list of curated brands for the Arrive Market debut, Plant People continues to expand its reach in the e-commerce space so that its products can reach and help more consumers.

Plant People

"We are careful about our partners, as we want to ensure that shoppers have a positive experience with our brand, no matter where they purchase," said Gabe Kennedy, co-founder, Plant People. "Arrive Market impressed us with their clean site design and ease of use, and also their mission to educate and support consumers as they explore and discover CBD. We're looking forward to working together to grow the CBD space in a positive and sustainable way."

Plant People is in good company with the other brands currently offered by Arrive Market, including Dogwood Botanicals, Juna, Luna Volta, Nu Bloom Botanicals, Rhythm, Sagely Naturals, The Good Patch, and Vybes. Arrive Market requires all brands to provide third-party lab results for each product to ensure quality and authenticity.

"Plant People's commitment to quality and giving back were just a couple of key reasons we were excited to have them as one of our pillar brands," said Greg Willsey, founder, Arrive Market. "Through our research of CBD brands, we've found a great community of people all working towards the same mission of sharing the benefits CBD can bring. While we hope to grow the assortment offered on the site so that we're touching on various forms and functions, we still plan to be selective and thoughtful about each new brand that we add."

Plant People's offerings on Arrive Market feature its best-selling products, Drops+ Sleep and Drops+ Mind+Body, as well as others designed for muscle relief, sleep support and skincare. To shop the products, visit www.Arrive.Market.

Arrive Market is a one-stop-shop for consumers looking for an approachable way to discover trustworthy CBD products across a variety of product formats. Its blog, The Daily Dose, also provides a growing number of educational articles that cover topics from CBD 101 to Microdosing.

About Plant People

Based in New York, Plant People makes advanced wellness accessible through practitioner-grade supplements and skincare derived from USDA-Organic, functional mushrooms, hemp, adaptogens and vitamins. Their products are doctor-formulated, non-GMO, cGMP, vegan and junk-free (parabens, sulfates, fragrances, etc.). They look back to look forward; combining centuries of plant power, practices and processes with cutting edge technology, science and research. Co-founders Gabe Kennedy and Hudson Gaines-Ross were inspired to create Plant People through their own journeys finding healing through plant-based medicine. Committed to regenerative practices, Plant People uses regenerative agriculture, sustainable packaging and is proud to plant a tree for every product sold. To learn more, visit PlantPeople.co.

About Arrive Market

Arrive Market is a newly launched online CBD marketplace for high-quality, lab-tested products, transforming the wellness shopping experience for consumers. Aiming to be a one-stop-shop for total wellness, it features highly-vetted brands offering unique formats of CBD products from beverages to capsules to skincare, and functional applications like calm, sleep and beauty. To learn more about Arrive Market and to shop the products, visit Arrive.Market, or follow the company on Instagram (@Arrive.Market) or Facebook (@ShopArrive) for updates.

