Plant Power Fast Food Taps Former Del Taco & Chipotle Industry Veteran Michele Lange

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Plant Power Restaurant Group has announced the appointment of Michele Lange as its new Director of Training & Development. Lange was formerly the Director of Training for Del Taco and the Director of Field Training for Chipotle Mexican Grill, two of the top US QSR brands. Prior to that she served as the Director of Training at The Habit Burger for over six years.

Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Harris said that as Plant Power Fast Food continues to grow, it has become increasingly important to find someone with the experience and drive needed to rapidly evolve the company's training program "We're thrilled to have Michele join the Plant Power family. She obviously has an incredible skill set honed from years of experience working with some of the most successful QSR brands, but it's her passion and commitment to our mission that set her apart from other candidates. We're excited to have Michele take our training and development program to the next level during this period of accelerated growth for our company."

Lange is an alumnus of San Diego State University, where she received her undergraduate degree in Psychology with an emphasis on organizational development. Well-known for her involvement as the Chair of the California Restaurant Foundation Board, the philanthropic nonprofit arm of the California Restaurant Association, she has also served on the Executive Board for the Council of Hotel and Restaurant Trainers, including as its President. In addition, Lange currently volunteers with Pathways to Independence, an organization whose mission is to help single, young women break the cycle of poverty and abuse.

HOLLYWOOD, HERE WE COME

Plant Power Fast Food opened its first restaurant in San Diego at the beginning of 2016. Since that time, it has grown to a 10-unit chain with five additional new units in development including its upcoming flagship location in Hollywood California, just 2800 feet from Paramount Studios. The 100% plant-based fast-food brand has catered to the growing numbers of consumers looking for healthier and more sustainable fast-food choices.

VALUE MEETS VALUES

Harris shared that while the company is laser focused on running a successful and profitable enterprise, they never lose site of the "why" behind the business: "We know that eating a plant-based burger a day probably isn't go to result in world peace tomorrow. But our food choices really do matter. Millions of people are beginning to realize this. Those choices can support kindness, sustainability, and well-being or they can do just the opposite. If those values-driven choices are incredibly delicious and priced right, then for the consumer, it's a no brainer. Our team really is committed to the idea behind our tag line: Changing the world, one burger at a time."

ABOUT PLANT POWER FAST FOOD

Headquartered in San Diego, California, The Plant Power Restaurant Group, LLC (parent company of Plant Power Fast Food) is a privately held company whose goal is proliferating convenient, cruelty-free, sustainable and healthier plant-based fast-food options without sacrificing taste and satisfaction. The company was founded by Mitch Wallis, Zach Vouga and Jeffrey Harris. Visit plantpowerfastfood.com for locations, hours and menu items. @plantpowerfastfood

