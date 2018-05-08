Plant Power! Peapod Partners with Chef Chloe Coscarelli on New Vegan Meal Kit

CHICAGO, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Peapod, the country's leading online grocer, announces a new partnership with vegan chef, restauranteur and cookbook author, Chloe Coscarelli. By working with Chloe, who shines a spotlight on how delicious plant-based eating can be in her new book Chloe Flavor, Peapod is making it easier than ever for Peapod customers to make delicious and easy meatless meals at home. Chloe's exclusive General Tso's Tofu meal kit features pre-measured and fresh ingredients that can be added to customers' shopping carts along with other grocery essentials. In addition to this meal kit, shoppers can also find four new recipes from Chloe Flavor on Peapod.com, all of which are shoppable - with just one click, customers can fill their Peapod carts with all ingredients.

"My goal has always been to make vegan cooking easier and more enjoyable for at-home chefs," said Chef Chloe. "Vegan doesn't have to mean bland and boring, and I'm really excited to share this General Tso's Tofu meal kit with everyone. This is my first meal kit, so by partnering with Peapod, I'm hoping it will solve some meal time challenges people are facing."

A recent Mintel study indicates that a majority (58 percent) of Americans are looking to add more plant-based foods to their diets*. This meal kit and the other shoppable online recipes are an easy solution for people looking to make these types of changes. "We're constantly looking for ways we can delight our shoppers with a great selection that fits a variety of today's diets," says Spencer Baird, Senior Vice President of Merchandising for Peapod. "Partnering with Chloe and co-creating a meal kit with Chloe is the perfect way to bring fresh ideas to vegans, vegetarians, flexitarians or anyone just looking to embrace more meatless meals."

To help shoppers easily find the foods that fit all their diet preferences, Peapod offers a helpful Nutrition Filter tool that sorts from more than 16 attributes including Dairy-Free, Sugar-Free, Non-GMO, Gluten-Free, Vegan and Vegetarian. Using this feature, shoppers can customize their grocery shopping experience based on their personal dietary preferences and needs.

For more information and recipes from Chloe, visit Peapod.com. Also visit Peapod's free Mobile App, Alexa skill or follow company updates on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

